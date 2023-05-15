Madisonville City Council approved a $115.6 million 2023-24 fiscal year budget on Monday night, which is a $2.4 million decrease from the previous $118.5 million budget approved last year. That budget was significantly higher than the previous year’s 2021-22 budget, which was just $78.9 million.

One of the biggest changes in the new budget, when compared to previous years, is in city utilities. During the 21-22 budget cycle, the council approved $15.2 million in revenue and expenses in water and sewer. That amount more than double last year to $33.5 million, following a water and sewer rate increase. This year that amount falls slightly to $31.6 million.

