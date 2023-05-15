Madisonville City Council approved a $115.6 million 2023-24 fiscal year budget on Monday night, which is a $2.4 million decrease from the previous $118.5 million budget approved last year. That budget was significantly higher than the previous year’s 2021-22 budget, which was just $78.9 million.
One of the biggest changes in the new budget, when compared to previous years, is in city utilities. During the 21-22 budget cycle, the council approved $15.2 million in revenue and expenses in water and sewer. That amount more than double last year to $33.5 million, following a water and sewer rate increase. This year that amount falls slightly to $31.6 million.
A rate increase on the city’s insurance tax also saw revenue in that area increase from $2.2 million in 21-22 to an estimated $3.6 million last year.
“I’m excited that we have finally made it to our 2023-24 budget address,” said Madisonville mayor Kevin Cotton. “We do feel that this is a good budget for our investment in our future and our city.”
Revenue from the city’s restaurant tax is expected to rise slightly from $2.3 to $2.4 million in 2023-24.
For the first time ever, the Hopkins County Sports Plex is included in the budget, not as a construction project but as an operational facility.
“You see that in this year’s budget,” Cotton said. “We are hopefully to see that facility opened by the end of the current calendar year, or by next spring.”
That facility has an approximately $7 million balanced operating budget.
“Our vision is to provide support that will elevate every business and every person,” said Cotton. “We are excited by this budget because it sets us up for the infinite possibilities of the future.”
He said the city is allocating more money into street paving, which he said is one of the biggest complaints that council members had reported from local residents.
“We will only be able to in city streets, however, not state highways,” Cotton stated. “There is always that misconceptions.”
In previous meetings the mayor has mentioned that the city is often contacted by residents who have complaints about the condition of certain roadways within the city limits. Those roads, such as East Center/Highway 70 near the I-69 interchange, are state highways and the city is not permitted to make repairs or alterations.
The estimated transportation allocation climbs from $4.2 million last year to $5.3 million. That includes funding to add additional employees at the road department. It also includes an additional $100,000 in paving funds.
The second reading of the 2023-24 budget, beginning July 1, is scheduled for a special called city council meeting to be held on June 12 at 4:30 p.m.
