As warm weather has returned to Madisonville, kayak and bike rentals are once again open for business at the Mahr Park Arboretum.
Both bikes and kayaks are available to rent seven days a week at the Mahr Park Welcome Center during normal business hours. Those hours are Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Kayaks rent for two hours, while bikes rentals are good for one hour. Equipment must be returned by the end of regular business hours, so customers are urged to take that into account when planning their visit.
Both one and two passenger kayaks are available. Those rent for $20 and $30 respectively and include live jackets and paddles. Bikes are available for $5 and come with a helmet.
Mahr Park Arboretum will be open on Memorial Day.
