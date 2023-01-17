The Hopkins County Genealogical Society has set dates for the regular meetings, Donut Saturday events and other special events from January until June.
The regular meetings are held every month at 7 p.m. at the Government Center unless a different time and location are specified. The meetings also include special guests to talk to the members about different topics.
The regular meetings will be:
Jan. 24: Jeff Finn, a retired game warden, will be discussing true stories from his book, “From The Game Warden’s Desk.” There is one story about Hopkins County.
Feb. 28: Jayne Moore Waldrop, of Lexington, will talk about “A Journey in Color: The Art of Ellis Wilson.”
Mar. 28: Mark Griffin, of Russellville, will talk about “When Tom Rhea Meets Ruby Laffoon.
April 25: Gwynn Henderson, of Bowling Green, will talk about “Native American History.”
May 23: Miliska Knauft, of the Historic Rail Park and Train Museum in Bowling Green, will talk about the “History of the L&N Railroad.
June 27: Tom Noe, a retired Logan County attorney, will discuss his two-volume books on Elijah Hise.
The Donut Saturdays are held once a month on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at the Government unless a different time and location are specified. The Saturdays are open to society members and community members to learn more about parts of history,
Saturday, Jan. 21: Ron Grayson, an archaeologist, Tribal Liaison Officer, and Fort Campbell Cultural Resource Program manager, will talk about “Native Americans Peopling of the New World to First Contact.” This program will be the first of a two-part program.
Feb. 25: Grayson will discuss part two, “Native American History Period to Modern Day.”
April 29: Hopalong Cassidy, of Indianapolis, will talk about “Old Cowboy Slidshow/B-Westerns Cowboys and Cowgirls.”
May 20: James Henry Snider, of Franklin, will talk about the 75th Anniversary of the Mantell UFO Incident, and discuss The Simpson County Historical Society & History Centers.
June 24: Nancy Richey, of Bowling Green, will discuss her book, “Mose Rager.”
There are two special events scheduled for the Genealogical Society. The first will be at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 1055 N. Main Street. The documentary “By Parties Unknown” will be shown. The PBS documentary discusses the lynching of four black men in Logan County, KY in 1908 and took four years to put together.
The event is hosted by Covenant Community Church and sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Slaughters Christian Church, and the Hopkins County Genealogical Society. The Gospel Pioneers, of Hopkinsville, will present a pre-musical.
The next special event will be at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at 1055 N. Main Street. Hezekiah Watkins, of Jackson, MS, will discuss his role as a Freedom Rider and Civil Rights Activist. His first arrest was at the age of 13 and was arrested 109 times. He wrote a book about his life and Civil Rights, “Pushing Forward.”
The society is planning three field trips for 2023 for the Hopkins County Genealogical Society members and one more special event, but no information has been released.
For more information on the Genealogical Society, call 270-821-3986 or follow them on Facebook at Hopkins County Kentucky Genealogical Society.
