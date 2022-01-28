Students and staff in Hopkins County Schools paid tribute to their friends and family in Dawson Springs on Thursday by joining the #LivePurple initiative, which challenges everyone to wear purple on the 7th, 17th and 27th of the month. The color was chosen because purple is the official color of Dawson Springs Independent Schools, and purple is also the seventh color of the rainbow.
— Photos provided
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.