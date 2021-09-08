Citizens filled the Madisonville City Council Chambers on Tuesday night to voice both support and concern regarding an amended ordinance that would allow Warrior Coal to mine in certain areas inside the city limits.
The ordinance — as it stands now — prohibits all mining inside the city limits, and four different versions of the ordinance were read as part of a first reading.
The amended ordinances up for consideration have different language regarding a variety of mine-related issues.
Warrior Coal also has amended their proposal maps due to past requests from the city council and has moved the proposal areas even further away from neighborhoods and residents.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said there was never any plans to mine under any neighborhood, subdivision or any other home besides under the homes that had already requested for the coal to be mined on their property.
“I want everyone to understand that even under all four versions, there is no blanket authorization given to mine all the City of Madisonville,” said Madisonville City Attorney Joe Evans. “It is only in certain designated areas. Under all four of the versions, no mining shall occur within 250 linear feet of any occupied dwelling without consent of that dwelling.”
Some citizens expressed concern that the move would be a “slippery slope’’ to allow more and more mining to occur within the city limits.
“I oppose any change to the ordinance because if you say yes today, how will you say no in the future?” Rodney Vincent asked. “I was told by a councilman that in years past, mining has occurred in the city and it was not known until sometime later. Who will be monitoring this?”
Evans addressed Vincent’s questions saying that the ordinance does require mining maps on a quarterly basis showing the mining operation progression as well as calculations of the quantity of coal remaining in place.
“Those maps are also required to show any surface structures,” said Evans. “We haven’t had this issue to come up, but I can assure you that someone will be monitoring this every 90 days.”
Evans said should Warrior Coal violate the ordinance, they would be prohibited from mining in the city again.
Vincent pushed his question about previous mining in the city limits and no fines being levied.
“I think that’s probably accurate,” said Evans. “Probably 99% of mining within the city limits to date has occurred long before the city had an ordinance to prohibit it.”
Evans brought up legal issues to an absolute ban on mining within the city.
“If you prohibit a property owner from all beneficial use of their property, an argument can be made that constitutes a condemnation of that property owner’s asset in which the city would have to pay compensation,” he said. “Right now, we have an absolute prohibition … this issue has not come to the head before. The coal companies — in my years as city attorney — have been good corporate citizens … they have said they will not voluntarily mine against the wishes of the city. Now that the issue has been brought to the front, we have to take a look at our existing ordinance and see whether it is valid or if it exposes the city to potential liability.”
Dr. Joe Leonard asked what would happen next if the council decided to vote against allowing the ordinance to be amended.
“I’m against any mining under any residence in the city limits of this town,” he said. “If the council were to say no within the boundaries of the lines, what happens then?”
Evans said there were two options that could happen.
“One is to proceed to mine regardless of the ordinance and see if the city takes steps to enforce the ordinance — or they would file suit against the city asking that the court assess damages against the city for the full fair market coal they were not permitted to mine,” said Evans.
C.D. Palmer also opposed amending the mining ordinance.
“The original ordinance — in essence — says no mining within the city limits in Madisonville, and that is exactly what I’m for,” he said. “The purpose of the original ordinance is ‘to regulate and control the mining of coal in and underneath underlying the city and to regulate and control the injurious effects on the people and resources of the city.”
Palmer said the original ordinance was meant to protect the residents and their property.
“The amendment as proposed shifts focus drastically to the financial concerns of a specifically identified entity — Warrior Coal,” he said. “In my mind, it is specifically geared to let Warrior Coal do what Warrior Coal wants to do.”
Palmer said he moved into Madisonville for the protection this ordinance afforded that nobody could build a large chicken house or junkyard next to his property and that nobody could mine under his property.
“We originally lived in Chickasaw subdivision but moved after a subsidence nightmare,” he said. “Joe Evans probably remembers me. I was the president of Homes, Inc. — a community group of homeowners of Madisonville evading subsidence. We fought against the Commonwealth of Kentucky and Andalex Resources for three years in court. Joe represented Andalex Resources. Some of the meetings we had locally, he was there representing Andalex and this was just aside from my notes — I’m not clear Joe which side you are representing here tonight. Is it Warrior Coal or the City of Madisonville?”
Palmer said the elected officials at the meeting needed to remember who put them in that position.
“I’m not threatening anyone,” he said. “You have to remember who put you where you are.”
He also commented on the legal claims that Evans said is a reason for considering this ordinance amendment.
“I don’t know that I fully buy that,” he said. “Our goal should be to protect the citizens of Madisonville. Now looking at the maps, I have underground mining fairly close to my property again.”
Palmer closed by saying that subsidence doesn’t recognize lines on a map.
“If this is passed as proposed, we would lose two things — we would lose a degree of safety and protection for the citizens, and the trust of the city council and mayor,” he said.
Evans took issue with Palmer’s statement regarding his role.
“I have never represented Warrior Coal, and any insinuation you might have that I’m laying down for them is 100% wrong, and I resent it,” he said. “I represent the City of Madisonville and no other entity in this issue. I am doing what I believe to be in the city’s best interest … when you challenge my integrity I’m not going to sit here and listen to that. To my knowledge, I have not represented any coal companies for the last 10 or 15 years. Yes, I did represent Alliance Coal in litigation in 1986 and went on for 26 days. Situations have changed, and I’m here to represent and protect the interest of the city.”
Jerry Markham, who owns property in Madisonville that could potentially be mined with an ordinance amendment, said he hopes the council allows the mining to happen.
“I got annexed into the city,” he said. “I opposed it. I appreciate the people that are concerned, but I’d like to have my property mined. This is a chance to receive an income from the property that I’ve never had before. It’s an opportunity for Warrior Coal, they are gaining as well.”
No vote is taken on ordinances until after the second reading, which is set for the council’s next meeting on Monday, Sept. 20.
The council also heard first readings for ordinances connected to pay raises for elected officials and potentially going to non-partisan elections as early as 2022.
The pay hikes would bump the mayor’s salary from $56,000 to $75,000 and the council’s pay to $15,000 annually.
All ordinances will be up for second reading at the next meeting.
