Madisonville and Hopkins County NAACP President Tim Whitsell addressed the Earlington City Council and mayor Tuesday night asking to be included in the process of selecting a new police officer for the city when candidates are found.
Earlington Mayor Phillip Hunt said he is still searching for an “appropriate police officer.”
“Have you all been looking at minorities for this police officer process?” Whitsell asked. “Is any minority a part of the interview or hiring process?”
Whitsell recalled the death of Charles Cox, who was killed by police in Earlington in the 1960s.
“I was about 7 or 8 years old when they had an incident with a white officer and Mr. Charlie Cox,” said Whitsell. “With the unrest going on in America today, I don’t want to see that repeat itself. We have to consider all options so that is why I’m coming to you today to say to you what are you doing to help keep this community safe? I’m doing what I need to do, and that’s why I’m here.”
Councilwoman Wanda Wilson said the man who shot Cox was a hospital employee who was moonlighting and was not trained.
“We want to make this hiring process fair across the board,” Whitsell said. “Anything that the NAACP can do to contribute to that, we are on board … if working with you to ensure that and this council, I am willing to do that.”
Councilman Danny Hartline said one issue is the lack of candidates interested in working in law enforcement.
“I talked to two of the sheriff’s deputies and they are eight deputies short,” he said. “Nobody wants to be a deputy, and we would welcome anybody that is qualified, black, white or otherwise.”
Mayor Phillip Hunt said Earlington is an equal opportunity employer and that the city would welcome anyone to apply for the job.
“I’ve traveled the world and some things in some states, that doesn’t mean a thing,” Whitsell said. “If it did, they wouldn’t be killing African-Americans across the country. I just want you to understand where they come from, where we come from and the difference in culture.”
Whitsell said he was formerly an Earlington police officer.
“I had no problems because people were comfortable and they felt safe, and I’m sure it can happen again,” he said. “We don’t want these incidents that are happening across the country to make their way to Earlington, Kentucky. Let’s work together and work hard … let’s get the right person. We need to address these issues because racism is embedded in the American fabric. The only way we are going to defeat it is if we love one another so we have to be at the table with you.”
Hunt agreed to work with Whitsell moving forward.
