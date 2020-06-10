Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County has selected Marci Cox as its next director.
“Marci has that wonderful background in foodservice and feeding people and all of those credentials, but she also loves Jesus, which is equally important,” said CFB board chair Peggy Phelan.
Cox worked in the school system for over 27 years in both transportation and as the director of food services.
“This allows me to keep serving our families. I’m from Hopkins County, I grew up here and worked here, so it’s just a fantastic opportunity for me,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to serve. It’s a faith-based organization that allows us to put hands and feet in service to others.”
Cox retired last week, and said she didn’t have plans to take on this role, but, “It’s what God intended for me to have as a next step.”
Cox’s first day of work is Wednesday, July 8.
In her upbringing, Cox said she was fortunate to have parents that kept her family fed, which she said is not the case for all of Hopkins County.
“Food is such a basic need that we can to continue to meet,” she said. “I do have big shoes to fill with Philip (McCoy). I’m very thankful for what the board did with Paul (Lovan), who’s there, and I feel like my role is how to best support what is happening for our families and also for our volunteers.”
In May, Lovan was appointed as the operations manager, after longtime director McCoy retired. Lovan runs the day-to-day operations, while Cox will work with families, volunteers and scheduling.
“I’ll be working a lot with getting volunteers and making sure we have a schedule. It’s also about how do I best serve Paul and our clients and our volunteers,” she said. “One minute, you’ve got food coming in as a donation, but you also have somebody walking in who would like to be a volunteer. Now, that affords us the ability to process both of those things at the same time.”
Cox’s position is part-time, and she said she’ll try to be on the floor at CFB as much as she can.
“A piece of what I believe in and so much of the Scripture, they were sharing a meal, and I get to make sure that happens for people every day,” she said. “My faith gets to be the hands and feet, for me, that’s really important.”
Phelan said she believes God supplied CFB well with its next leaders.
“We feel like this is a God-ordained thing, we prayed about it, and then Marci was there,” she said. “We feel like she’s a God-appointment as with everything else, so we’re thankful and excited.”
CFB has made several changes to their pandemic practices.
They have transitioned back to client choice, which now looks different, said Phelan.
“We were taking boxes to their vehicles. We’re not doing that anymore,” she said. “Now, they’ll come back in and shop so that they can get the choices that are best for them and their family.”
Anyone coming to CFB will have to stop and have their temperature taken before entering, and they must wear a face covering.
Face coverings don’t have to be a mask. It can be anything that covers the nose and mouth. One client used a t-shirt, and that was okay, said Phelan. CFB will not provide face coverings.
They will also practice social distancing at all times. Each shopper will have a volunteer with them. Only the volunteer will be able to grab items off of shelves. Phelan said a person with flu-like symptoms, including excessive hacking or coughing, cannot enter the facility.
For more information about their new policies, times they are open or to donate, visit their website at christianfoodbank.us.
