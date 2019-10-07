ELKTON, Ky. — A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon on East Main Street in Elkton.
Trooper Rob Austin, Kentucky State Police public affairs officer, said two officers made a traffic stop shortly after 4 p.m., and the subject brandished a firearm.
"The subject is deceased," Austin said. "Both officers involved are uninjured."
The name of the deceased man and the officers involved have not been released at this time.
Austin did not know the initial reason for the traffic stop.
The area where the shooting occurred, near East Main and North Perry streets, remained roped off as the sun went down surrounding a white pickup truck, an Elkton police car and a Todd County sheriff's cruiser. The body remained covered just outside the truck's driver door as investigators arrived.
Austin said an autopsy will be performed, and the names will be released within the next 72 hours once the families have been informed.
Unidentified friends and relatives arrived at the scene and embraced one another as several stood and cried near the steps of the Christian Church of Elkton. Members of the church opened the doors to offer respite to those who needed to go inside.
Kentucky State Police, Elkton Police Department, Todd County Sheriff's Office and the Todd County Coroner were on scene during the investigation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.