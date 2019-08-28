You can almost hear the lyrics coming from this undated photo from The Messenger archives. Perhaps is was "the boogie woogie bugle boy of Company B" being performed or maybe it was another tune altogether. Regardless, these smiling faces seemed happy and in sync. If you recognize these ladies or the event, email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com. The Messenger runs a "Back in Time" photo in each edition of the paper.
