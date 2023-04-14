Retired funeral home director Steve Ray of Madisonville has been appointed to a two year term as a citizen member of the Kentucky Bar Association’s Board of Governors.
The Board of Directors is the governing body of the KBA, and acts as an agent of the Kentucky Supreme Court for the purpose of administering and enforcing of the organization.
Ray replaces Hopkinsville radio host and former Christian County magistrate Kenneth Bates who died earlier this year. He was nominated for the position by Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell and approved by the entire court.
He joins Dr. Michael Knight, senior pastor of Covenant Community Church, in representing the 23 counties of the First Supreme Court District on the Board.
In addition to being a retired funeral director and a licensed embalmer, Ray serves as a deacon at the Slaughters Christian Church in Slaughters, Kentucky. He has also served over fifteen years as program chairperson for the Hopkins County Genealogical Society. He previously served ten years as political and program director for Kentucky Boys State, a selective educational program teaching the fundamentals of government to the Commonwealth’s youth. During his service, he and fellow team members led the program to national prominence. Ray attended the University of Kentucky and graduated from the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science. He and his wife, Theresa Ray, have been married for over thirty-five years.
