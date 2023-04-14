Retired funeral home director Steve Ray of Madisonville has been appointed to a two year term as a citizen member of the Kentucky Bar Association’s Board of Governors.

The Board of Directors is the governing body of the KBA, and acts as an agent of the Kentucky Supreme Court for the purpose of administering and enforcing of the organization.

