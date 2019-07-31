CSX Railroad plans to close a portion of KY 336 and Grapevine Road for repairs in Madisonville this evening, said CSX subcontractor Russell May.
The plan was for the project to begin Tuesday; however, material that is needed to complete the project did not arrive on time, said May.
"It won't be here until first thing Wednesday morning," May said, "CSX didn't want to close the road tonight and didn't want traffic to be closed for another day and nothing happen."
The road is expected to close at 6 p.m. and remain closed for about three to four days while repairs to the track are completed.
The specific area is along KY 336 and Grapevine Road between KY 481 and Sandcut Road and the I-69 Earlington Exit 111 interchange.
There will be a marked detour.
As a reminder, a portion of McCoy Avenue behind Parkway Plaza Mall closed around 4 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to remain closed for about three days to replace a rough section of rail crossing.
There is no marked detour for the McCoy Avenue project.
