This was the first year hosting a Christmas Tree Decorating Contest at the Madisonville City Park, in efforts to not only bring a friendly competition among businesses and area residents, but also to add some holiday cheer to the Deck the Park field location where the Waltzing Waters used to dance.
According to Luci Bess, Events Director for the City of Madisonville, this idea came from the Annual Hay Bale Decorating Contest that is held in the fall during Harvest Fest.
“We loved seeing people come together and create something the entire community could enjoy along with some friendly competition, we wanted to try and pull that energy into Deck the Park this year. We are so thankful for the participation we have seen and look forward to next year!”
Five trees were submitted, however, during the middle of the contest, one tree was damaged during a storm and was taken down. Here are the results from the contest,
1st place: Hard Candy Christmas Tree — 52% of the votes
2nd place: Ladder 25 Tree by MPD — 22.5% of the votes
3rd place: The Messenger News Tree — 14.5% of the votes
4th place: Head Start Tree — Amber Mundy 6.4% of the votes
5th place: Gingerbread House Tree — Coldwell Banker 4.6% of the votes
According to Bess, they are looking to expand this competition for next year.
