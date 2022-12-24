This was the first year hosting a Christmas Tree Decorating Contest at the Madisonville City Park, in efforts to not only bring a friendly competition among businesses and area residents, but also to add some holiday cheer to the Deck the Park field location where the Waltzing Waters used to dance.

According to Luci Bess, Events Director for the City of Madisonville, this idea came from the Annual Hay Bale Decorating Contest that is held in the fall during Harvest Fest.

