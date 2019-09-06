Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Santiago Chavez, 55, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with public alcohol intoxication.
• Jeremy Hamby, 34, of Island was charged Thursday with public alcohol intoxication.
• Michael Mross, 30, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with third degree criminal trespassing and third degree criminal mischief.
• Norman Rigney, 37, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with two counts of theft by unlawful taking from a vehicle.
• Mark Stewart, 40, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with public alcohol intoxication and drinking alcohol in a public place.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following report Thursday:
• Jordan Morfoot, 24, of Bowling Green was charged Tuesday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
