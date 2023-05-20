Hopkins County School Board was told at Monday night’s meeting that the total completion date for the new Hanson Elementary site would be Thursday, Aug. 3.
Nathan Kelso, a project manager for A&K Construction, told the board they should have a temporary certificate of occupancy by Friday, May 26, so teachers and staff could start moving into the new school.
Kelso said they plan on having all the fire alarms and safety systems on by the May 26 date. He said there have been some problems with getting the roof and windows completed to get the building closed and keep it dry.
“The roof at this point is done, but they still have some metal panels they are working on,” said Kelso. “All the windows to the building will be in within the next couple of weeks, along with the doors.”
He said by May 26 all of the window frames will be installed and most of the glass, however, there are a few sections where that particular glass won’t be delivered for three weeks.
“It will still be weather tight, so you are not going to get any weather through those windows,” said Kelso.
Although the new school is not expected to be completed until around June 30, board members were told that demolition of the current HES building needs to commence no later than June 12 in order to make sure the new facility is ready in time for the start of school. That leaves teachers and staff only a few short weeks to move belongings, furniture and other supplies before the building needs to be torn down.
On top of that, the new building will still not be completed for another two weeks after the demolition of the old one.
Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith mentioned during the board meeting that the school district did not feel comfortable allowing teachers and staff to move into the building while construction was still underway.
She said they did not want to risk personal items getting damaged because staff would have to work around construction to move items in, and the construction workers might have to move furniture to complete something on the building.
Kelso said the classrooms are pretty much finished as of Monday and will be finished within the next two weeks.
“Our plan is to have those classrooms lockable, so the only person who would have access to those rooms would be Tony our superintendent, if anything came up,” he said. “The teachers would be able to lock those rooms with their stuff in it.”
Bill Boyd, A&K Construction president, was present at the meeting and told the board they would talk with the school board and staff at Hanson to determine the best way to get them moved in before the old building is torn down.
No actual solution was made during the meeting, they all committed to discussing the matter in other conversations.
One of the complaints the board had was how long the project dragged on. School board member Steve Faulk said the project was over a year behind the original date. Everyone was worried about what would happen if there were more delays.
“I think we have heard a lot of promises but they have not been kept,” said school board member Nicholas Foster.
Kelso said the majority of the issues have been down to manpower and supply chain problems. They have been having delay problems at all of their work sites, not just the Hanson project.
“From the time this job bid to the time it started, the entire construction industry faced huge manpower shortages,” he said. “If you can’t get the manpower on site, then there are delays. We hire people, but they don’t all show up.”
Kelso told the board they did not expect any more delays in the project.
“I met with subs, and we were all under the impression that those dates have to be met,” he said. “We are out of time to delay.”
The school board and the construction company agreed that the building and site had to be completed before the 2023-24 school year begins.
In preparation for the possibility that HES would not be done in time, the board of education approved two separate 2023-24 calendars earlier this year. The tradition calendar has school starting on Aug. 9 and ending on May 20.
The variable calendar, which would only be used in the event HES is not ready to go by the first of August, would have classes beginning on Aug. 30 and ending on May 24. Besides the difference in start and end dates, the only major changes in the two calendars that would affect students would be the loss of days off on Nov. 6 (the day before election day), Jan. 2 and Feb. 16. For employees, this calendar would move the bulk of their professional development and planning days to the two weeks prior to the start of school. Fall Break, Spring Break and all holidays would remain the same under either calendar.
