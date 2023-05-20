Hopkins County School Board was told at Monday night’s meeting that the total completion date for the new Hanson Elementary site would be Thursday, Aug. 3.

Nathan Kelso, a project manager for A&K Construction, told the board they should have a temporary certificate of occupancy by Friday, May 26, so teachers and staff could start moving into the new school.

