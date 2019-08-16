Peebles, a department store with a 30-year presence at Parkway Plaza Mall in Madisonville, will be closing its doors soon. Though exact details have not been released, the store will reopen under a new brand.
The store will be transitioning to Gordmans, an off-price retail store that offers big brands with smaller prices, as part of a retail shake-up nationwide by their parent company, Stage Stores, Inc., according to a news release detailing the plans.
The store will likely have a very similar offering of merchandise that people are used to at Peebles, from home decor, beauty products, men's and women's apparel as well as children's clothes and toys.
Currently, Peebles is hosting a store closing sale with discounts up to 40% off their sticker price.
On Thursday, a local shopper expressed her opinion on the transition, with arms full of Peebles bags as she headed to her car.
"It's just changing, that's all," said Pat Kiser, who has been a 30-year shopper with the local store. "Everything changes, you know. People hate change. I'm glad about it, it's like, as long as everybody's
see peebles/page a4
getting along and wanting the same thing, it's great."
"It's Peebles. It's where I always shopped," she said. "When my granddaughter would come into town for school clothes, this is where we would come."
Earlier in the summer, Stage Stores, Inc. -- the parent company for both Peebles and Gordmans -- announced plans to convert 89 of their stores to Gordmans in 2019, including 17 planned conversions for September. The company currently has 158 stores and expects to exceed a total of 400 Gordmans stores nationwide by the end of 2020, according to a news release.
Over the last three years, Stage Stores, Inc. acquired Gordmans in hopes to start simplifying their brand identity. As part of that process, the company began testing store conversions and announced a long-term strategy to convert their department stores, mostly in small mid-west markets, according to their website.
Multiple attempts to contact Stage Stores, Inc., were made but messages were not returned. Management at Parkway Plaza Mall declined to comment on the issue.
