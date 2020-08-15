Food is a precious commodity for those in need.
Thanks to a grant from Tyson Foods, residents from Mortons Gap and Saint Charles received free food Friday thanks to a mobile food pantry made possible by Landon’s Hope and the Tri-State Food Bank.
Tri-State’s mobile food distribution coordinator Tim Ash said enough food was given for a family of four to eat for two weeks.
Each car that pulled up was given a dozen eggs, two gallons of milk, a bag of corn, and a box with a mixture of vegetables, spaghetti, chunk chicken, and more.
“We’re just giving it away,” Ash said. “This grant was given to us by Tyson. This one lady had seven in her household, so I gave her two of everything. You’ve got to feed people. People are hungry.”
Volunteer Lee Plemens said it was great to give.
“Helping people out, seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they receive something,” he said. “There is way too much strife and discord in the world at the moment, so it needs to be brightened up.”
Saint Charles resident Gary Adams drove up on his four-wheeler to take food back to his home for himself and his wife.
Landon’s Hope founder Tammy Moore said being able to give the food means everything to her.
“We’re getting food out in areas that normally we don’t, and these are people that have been forgotten. These are people that nobody is concerned with,” she said. “For two years now, I’ve pushed and pushed to try to get help here.”
More than 200 families were helped in the Mortons Gap area.
“And, it’s going really good here already,” she said after starting to deliever in Saint Charles. “I’m tickled with it, I really am.”
Hopkins County Magistrate Charlie Beshears showed up to volunteer and said it’s always great to be able to fill the needs in the community.
Ash said the hope for Tri-State is to do two mobile food banks every Friday throughout Kentucky for the rest of the year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.