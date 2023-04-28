Country music recording artist Deana Carter will be headed to the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts on Friday, May 12.
Carter, known best for her debut album “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” and her debut single “Strawberry Wine” will have one show on May 12 starting at 7 p.m.
