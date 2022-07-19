The Madisonville-Hopkins County Public Library bag sale is on and running through the end of the month, at a cheaper price than years past.
“Usually it’s five dollars a bag, but we have had a lot of donations come in recently and started to run out of space for all of it,” Shanna Turner, the Children and Young Adult Services and Outreach Coordinator for the library said. “Plus we know people love a good deal on books.”
During normal library hours, anyone can come in and fill a bag with items that are for sale. The bags cost $2 and they are scattered throughout the sale area.
According to Turner, there are a lot of different genre books to choose from. There are mystery books, inspirational books, romance, non-fiction, fiction, young adult, kids’ books and more. Movies and audio books are also included in the sale.
“You can load up more than one bag if you wish. Fill it with as much as you can and it’s just two dollars. We accept cash or checks only.”
For more information on the bag sale, visit the Library’s Facebook page or call them direct, 270-825-2680.
