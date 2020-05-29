The big coronavirus number for Hopkins County on Thursday was 3,416. That’s how many people were unemployed in April.
The Kentucky Center for Statistics reported the local unemployment rate nearly tripled for Hopkins County, from 6.9% in March to 19.2% in April. Translated into human beings, 3,416 workers were out of work last month. In March, the number was 1,187.
“That’s the kind of number that almost nobody anywhere has,” Ray Hagerman with the Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation said Thursday night.
Hagerman said when COVID-19 arrived in March that he considered spring unemployment numbers “irrelevant.” He added a new word Thursday night: abnormal.
“We can’t fixate on that,” Hagerman said. But he admitted the numbers for May and June aren’t likely to be much better.
“They will have to go down as people go back to work,” Hagerman said.
But several business owners say that’s part of the dilemma. Because of unemployment bonuses, some workers can make more by not going back right now.
“At some point, it’s on the employee,” Hagerman said. He hopes workers will realize that returning to work is “the right thing to do.”
WKMS-FM reported Wednesday that Deputy Workforce Development Secretary Josh Benton is ready to crack down on that. He warned workers laid off due to COVID-19 must return to the job when their employer says so.
Hopkins County’s April unemployment number topped the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Kentucky in April, which was 15.4%.
But one curiosity in the report was that the total number of workers in Hopkins County went down in April by 4.4%, or more than 800 people. The “civilian labor force” had 17,828 people.
A state news release notes every county in Kentucky had higher April unemployment from a year ago. The release never explains why, and never mentions COVID-19 at all. Hopkins County’s rate in April 2019 was 4.4%.
The local medical numbers on COVID-19 could increase today. Gov. Andy Beshear announced two new confirmed cases at his Thursday afternoon briefing. That would increase the total to 221. The Hopkins County Health Department’s morning counts were unchanged, with 164 recovered patients and 29 deaths.
The Hopkins County Family YMCA tried to offer some hope Thursday by revealing how it will reopen Monday with reduced hours.
“We’re calling it waves instead of phases,” Chief Operating Officer Kelly Forbes said. As states slowly come out of clampdowns, Forbes explained, even the word “phase” has become touchy for some people.
“I’m so tired of that,” Chief Executive Officer Chad Hart said during a Facebook Live video tour of the complex.
The basketball court will be open Monday, but not for basketball. Workout equipment now covers half the floor, as it’s been moved from the exercise area to provide proper spacing. Furniture in the lobby is gone, except for side tables to fill out forms.
“We’re asking people to please be respectful of each other,” Forbes said.
Hart said visitors will receive an infra-red temperature check outside the building, then face three questions to make sure they don’t have COVID-19 symptoms. Only after using a mobile handwashing station and sanitizing shoes with an alcohol-based spray can they enter the building.
“This is the only way we can operate,” Hart said, under “Healthy at Work” guidelines.
“We’ve had a large number of cancellations, memberships put on hold,” Hart said.
Hart noted that all YMCA staff members were asked to return, but not everyone “feels comfortable” with doing so right now.
“Some people are just scared, and we have to cope with that as well,” Hart said.
Another factor is employee access to child care. The YMCA can offer that only to first responders and health care workers until Monday, June 15, at the earliest.
Full details on the new policies will be sent to YMCA members via email today.
Another Madisonville fitness center is open now, but only in part. Anytime Fitness downtown has opened a tanning salon, since those businesses were allowed to reopen this week.
The Hopkins County Judicial Center also reopens Monday. District Judge David Massamore Thursday corrected a comment he made several weeks ago that reporters could attend his hearings, even with new restrictions on spectators from the Kentucky Supreme Court.
“I was not aware that the Supreme Court had made a rule stating that the press could not come in,” Massamore said. Instead, reporters will have to ask for a copy of all court proceedings.
