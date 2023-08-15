The Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development is accepting Requests for Proposals for a food enterprise in the Kentucky Movers and Makers space.
Economic Development Vice President Ruthann Padgett VanCleve said the space became vacant after Campfire Roasters moved their roasting operations to a different area.
“We thought that was an opportunity to have an entrepreneur that does a different kind of business that might be a good fit with the maker space,” she said.
Economic Development didn’t want to put up a “For Rent” sign because they are not interested in just renting the space out. VanCleve said they want it to be a good fit for the Maker Space.
“Any new business brings other people that may or may not be makers through our doors,” she said.
They are looking for food entrepreneurs who specialize in wholesome comfort food, artisanal delights, or an idea for a cozy cafe. Economic Development is eager to hear about the distinctive food concept.
They ask that anyone interested submit a comprehensive business plan in the RFP explaining the concept, target demographic, menu offerings, pricing model, and marketing approach.
“I want them to put some real work into the plan idea,” said VanCleve. “We wanted them to tell us what they think they can do in the space.”
Part of the plan should also include how the business will obtain and adhere to all requisite licenses, permits, and health standards.
VanCleve said they are looking for a food business, whether that is a new business or a local business that wants to expand.
“We are really just open to seeing what ideas are out there,” she said.
Submit the RFP, including the business plan and compliance strategy by Oct. 1 to rpadgett@westcentralky.com. Selected candidates will be contacted for further discussions and presentations.
For more information or to arrange a site visit, contact Ruthann VanCleve at 270-821-1939 or email rpadgett@westcentraly.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.