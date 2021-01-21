With COVID-19 vaccines limited locally, Baptist Health Madisonville has created a website to help community members reserve their place in line once supplies are replenished.
The hospital has created an online portal for community members 70-years-old and older to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment, said Dr. Wayne Lipson, chief medical officer for the hospital.
“You may not be able to get an appointment, but I would recommend you keep checking back because there are cancellations that occur,” he said.
Baptist is a regional vaccine clinic site and they are vaccinating people from across the state, said Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital. For that reason, appointment cancellations do happen frequently as people’s ability to travel may change.
“We are still battling the supply and demand issue as there are more people interested in receiving a vaccine than we can vaccinate in a single day or with the supply that Kentucky has received to date,” said Quinn.
During a Facebook live update, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said the commonwealth is getting around 53,000 vaccines a week, with Hopkins County receiving about 1,000.
Lipson said the hospital vaccinated about 1,000 people last week and are set to vaccinate that many each week moving forward.
“We are not holding anything back. We want to get shots in arms and we want to get the community to a place where they can be safe and be able to get back to some sense of normalcy,” he said.
He said community members can make an appointment through their primary physician or provider, but the hospital only has the website and no phone number to handle inquiries.
Quinn said the number that circulated on social media was the hospital’s general phone number they use for general appointments, scheduling tests, imaging and procedures.
“We do not have a phone number to call for vaccine appointments at this time,” she said.
As the hospital gets the vaccine shipments, they will continue to build the schedule out farther, she said.
“We do not want to build it out for months ahead because we want to be able to know that we will have the vaccine to accommodate the appointments we make,” said Quinn.
She said there were 26 COVID-19 patients in the hospital with eight of those patients in the Critical Care Unit. On Wednesday COVID-19 patients made up about 22% of the total hospital population.
“Please be patient as we work hard to handle the normal healthcare needs of our community, those battling COVID-19, and our vaccine recipients,” said Quinn.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the active COVID-19 cases in the county to 1,144.
Whitfield said the county has reached a new record of active cases.
“As long as we see that many active cases in the community, we know there is a really good chance we are going to continue to see those numbers rise,” he said.
During the update, Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said there have been 2,085 people who have recovered from COVID-19, which is up 87 from last Wednesday and there have been 113 COVID-19 related deaths.
“We have lost 113 folks from our community to the Coronavirus, our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to those families,” he said.
Cotton and Whitfield continue to encourage people to wear masks, wash their hands, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing.
“What we are seeing is more and more folks not doing that again,” he said. “It is extremely important that you guys hang in there with us.”
He said they are working on planning the Summer Concert Series and that looks different because of COVID-19’s impact.
“We desperately want to get back to as much normalcy as possible and we can only do that if we are all working together to make that happen,” said Cotton.
As of Wednesday, most of the frontline staff have received their second dose of the vaccine, said Quinn. Only those who decided to get the shot after the initial few days are left.
Baptist Health and the Hopkins County Health Department have finished vaccinating health care workers, first responders, jail staff and school staff who initially signed up for the first dose and have begun some of the follow-up shots.
Once those 70-plus who wish to be vaccinated have been initial shots for Tier 1C begins. Tier 1C is anyone 60-years-old and older, anyone over the age of 16 with a high risk of getting COVID-19 and all essential personnel. Tier 2 is anyone 40 years of age or older and Tier 3 is anyone 16 years of age or older.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, visit www.scheduleyourvaccine.com.
