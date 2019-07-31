Accelerated program at MCC built for busy students

Madisonville resident Kayte Dame points to a wall in her office at the Madisonville Sanitation Department and firmly envisions her future. This wall is for my future degrees, she said.
Dame, a single mother of 8-year-old twins and the procurement specialist and administrative assistant at the MSD, is working toward the first of her degrees, an associates in business at Madisonville Community College.
"I want to show my kids that education is important," said Dame. "This is something that nobody can take away from me, that I can do for me, for my kids, for my family and prove that education is necessary to bettering your life."
Dame has been accepted to the business administration cohort at MCC with 10 other like-minded adults for the new accelerated program and will begin classes Tuesday.
"Being in a setting with like-minded adult-workers that might have children, might not, is important," said Dame. "The program is great. I couldn't do a normal class setting. I couldn't take off Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and go to a two- to three-hour class because I have bills to pay, kids to take care of and having this one night a week program, as a working single-mom, is huge."
The accelerated program is designed for working-class adults to be able to return to school or start for the first time, said coordinator Felecia Johnson. The program offers four different cohorts -- business administration, health science technology, computer and information technologies and machine tool technology.
Students meet one evening per week for five weeks, taking three to four classes per semester, said Johnson.
"It's a program to encourage those working adults to carve out time on Tuesday evenings and also have their tuition paid for entirely," said Johnson. "With this MCC Accelerate program, our courses are offered in four or five week segments. Instead of juggling four or five classes per semester, it's just one
see program/page a2
time -- which will add up to those four or five classes a semester."
The hope is for prospective students to take advantage of the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship that is available for adults who might not qualify for financial aid, said Johnson.
The scholarship helps Kentuckians, who have not earned an associates degree, afford an industry-recognized certificate or diploma, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority website.
"This is a state-funded initiative, as far as the scholarship, that the students will be receiving. It's important to the state of Kentucky for us to raise the educational level across the state," said Johnson. "At MCC, we are ready and passionate about seeing people come and complete a degree. We see lives changed. We also see doors opened for students that otherwise would not have been open, and we see both the personal and professional rewards from degree completion."
Dame, who was chosen as a member of the 30 under 30 for the United Way of Coalfield -- an effort to recognize young and successful residents, said a big reason for her return to higher education is that she wants to show her kids that if they step-up and do college right the first time and don't play around, it will be a lot easier for them.
"Easier that they're not having to work and pay bills and be involved in community activities and go to school like I am," Dame said, "If they go to school while the deck isn't stacked against them, it's going to be a lot easier. I want them to see me struggle, I want them to know that there's a time to do it when it's not hard, but I also want them to see how rewarding it will be when I'm done."
If interested in learning more, prospective students should complete the FAFSA application in order to determine eligibility for financial aid and scholarships, said Johnson.
"Last week, I found out that I didn't qualify to the Work Ready scholarship, but I did qualify for a Pell Grant," said Dame, "Just taking that first step and filling out that paperwork and getting all your ducks in a row, which I didn't have at the time - but Felecia was there to help."
Johnson said she's just a call away for those interested. She can be reached at 270-824-8615 or by email at felecia.johnson@kctcs.edu.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.