The Pennyrile Habitat for Humanity has created a new campaign to help encourage people to donate to Habitat, in an easy simple way. The Roundup Campaign was developed so that when people make a purchase they can choose to round the total up to the nearest dollar amount which is then donated to Habitat.
According to Brian Keith, Resource Coordinator for Habitat for Humanity, it is very easy to get started.
“All you have to do is sign up on our website and register your debit or credit card,” said Keith. “Anytime you make a purchase, the total is rounded up to the nearest dollar and the change that is rounded up is donated to Habitat. You can set a maximum amount to be rounded each month allowing you to manage your donation. For example you can have it round your purchases up until it totals $20 in a month and then it will stop until the next month.”
Donations generated through this program go back to their affiliate to help support their mission of eliminating substandard housing in the Pennyrile Region. For the foreseeable future, much of the program activity will take place in Dawson Springs to help rebuild after the December tornado.
“We will be building ten homes for impacted families this year, with plans beginning for an additional ten soon to follow. The round-up program just began this month after adopting a new donation platform on our website.”
If you are interested in donating, or to learn more about the Roundup Campaign, visit www.pennyrilehabitat.org and click ways to help then donate. The monthly round-up option only requires individuals to answer a few questions to get started.
“We hope to make it easier for individuals to donate. Donors will be able to manage their monthly giving, while supporting the need for housing in their community.”
