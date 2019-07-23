Last week's heatwave that wreaked havoc on western Kentucky has given way to cooler temperatures just in time for the start of the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair, which officials say should help boost daily attendance at the fair grounds off Arch Street.
Thousands in daily attendance are expected this week, according to Vice President of the Hopkins County Fair Board Tom Gulley, who said that fair nights have historically drawn no less than 3,000 attendees per day, but with better weather forecasted, he expects the daily crowds to be near 7,000.
According to Gulley, the 2019 fair promises the same quality as seen in years past with the addition of brand new features. Beauty pageants and livestock competitions will occur periodically throughout the event as well as attendee access to tractor pulls, a demolition derby and
amusement park rides. The amusement park, in conjunction with James H. Drew Exposition, will have five never-before-seen rides as well as the return of crowd-favorite, "The Cyclops," he said.
"All rides are inspected by a state ride inspector before anybody gets on them," Gulley said. "We've worked with (Drew Exposition) for around seven years now, and we always get the safest rides."
In addition to familiar entertainment, the fair will also introduce Bear Hollow timber shows and hot-air balloon rides. An outdoor concert series of local performers will also be hosted every night with an addition of an indoor concert of gospel music on Friday.
"We try to shake it up as much as we can so it's not the same old, same old year after year," Gulley said.
The fair opens just off the heels of last week's heatwave that hit the county hard and forced several cooling shelters to open for residents. However, with temperatures projected in mid-70s and low 80s throughout the fair's duration, Gulley said fair board officials are expecting a cooperative weather forecast that will attract people from far and wide.
Today, the fair's schedule is:
• Tickets will go on sale at 5 p.m.
• Goat and sheep show at 6 p.m.
• The Miss Hopkins County Pageant, followed by the Miss Teen Pageant, at 7 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center.
• From 7 to 9 p.m., there will be hot-air balloon rides at the arena and Bear Hollow Wood Carvings at the midway.
• From 8 to 9:30 p.m., Rufus Baker and Julia Sizemore will perform live music at the midway.
