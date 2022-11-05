According to Bill McReynolds, the president of the African American Coalition, there are more African Americans seeking office in the 2022 general election than ever before in Hopkins County.

“This year’s general election is historically significant on the local level, and it’s equally exciting to witness history,” he said. “Hopkins County has an unprecedented amount of African American candidates on the ballot for the first time in local political history.”

