According to Bill McReynolds, the president of the African American Coalition, there are more African Americans seeking office in the 2022 general election than ever before in Hopkins County.
“This year’s general election is historically significant on the local level, and it’s equally exciting to witness history,” he said. “Hopkins County has an unprecedented amount of African American candidates on the ballot for the first time in local political history.”
There are 14 African Americans running for elected office in Hopkins County this year.
• LyDon Logan running for Hopkins County Jailer,
• Timothy Whitsell running for 2nd Magisterial District,
• Charles Yarbrough running for 4th Magisterial District,
• Stan Hill running for 7th Magisterial District,
• Nicholas Foster running for 4th Educational District,
• Kerri Scisney running for 5th Educational District,
• Silas Matchem running for 5th Educational District,
• James Sharber running for 5th Educational District,
• Albert Jackson running for Mayor of Earlington,
• Barbara Shelton running for Earlington City Council,
• Robert Cottoner running for Earlington City Council,
• Freddie Stafford running for Mayor of Madisonville,
• Amy Sherman running for Madisonville City Council Ward 2,
• Glenda Wade running for Madisonville City Council Ward 6.
McReynolds said it is great to see members of the African American community step up to the plate and pose a real challenge for the various office seats.
“As I have personally shared with some of them in advance already that win, lose or draw, what they are doing is definitely not in vain,” he said. “I believe that this historic proud moment in time will inspire others to get involved in politics and run in the future.”
While these 14 Hopkins County community members are making history, there were several who paved the way.
Deborah Morrow is the only elected African American in history to serve on the Hopkins County Board of Education. Current 5th District School Board member Kerri Scisney, who is running in this election, was appointed earlier this year to finish an unexpired term. Morrow served four years and was appointed by the Governor to serve on the Kentucky Board of Education for five years.
Ernest Mason, Jr. was the first black elected official in the City of Madisonville. He served two full terms on the city council representing the 4th Ward.
More recently Tanya Bowman became the first elected African American Circuit Court Clerk in Hopkins County when she won her election in 2019.
Frank Stafford, Sr. was one of the longest-serving mayors in Kentucky. He was appointed interim mayor of Mortons Gap in 1990 to fulfill an unexpired term, then he won the election in 1991 and served until 2016.
Reverend Arthur Johnson served as a member of the Earlington City Council from 1972-1983, then served two terms as Mayor from 1984-1987 and 2015-2018.
Willie May Elliott ran for Hopkins County Judge Executive and Hopkins County Coroner in the 1980s. While she lost both elections, she still ran.
McReynolds said this year’s General Election is so important because local history is happening before our eyes.
“Change won’t ever come if we don’t go vote next week because your vote is your voice,” he said.
Residents can make their voices heard on Tuesday when people can cast their ballots at their precinct locations.
