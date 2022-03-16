Today, Thursday, March 17, marks an important date in Hopkins County history. It was two years ago today that the COVID-19 pandemic officially began in the county, with the first COVID-19 tests being administered and Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield issuing a countywide emergency declaration.
“We were in a place where we knew we would probably need some assistance from the state and federal government, being under a state of emergency just made it easier for us to get that help if we needed it,” Whitfield said on Wednesday.
This came four days after schools across the state closed at the end of the day on March 13, at the request of Gov. Andy Beshear. When students left for the day, everybody thought it was going to be for a few days. Maybe a week or two.
“When we dismissed on March 13, we didn’t have any idea of the length of time and impact of COVID-19,” said Superintendent Amy Smith, who was then the assistant superintendent. “We were thinking our student may be home for two weeks.”
Looking back at those early days of COVID-19, after two years of seemingly hearing about the pandemic non-stop, its hard to imagine the mindset that we all shared at that point. This was something new to everyone, and everyone expected it to be over sooner rather than later. It was going to be a mild inconvenience.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach predicted during a video conference early on that Hopkins County COVID-19 numbers could rise “well into the hundreds.” A car dealership in Madisonville started a promotion where customers could win a car if they could guess the exact date the pandemic would end.
But COVID-19 proved all of us wrong.
The virus officially arrived in Hopkins County on March 26, 2020 when two hospitalized patients tested positive. Once those flood gates were open, the world changed. Over the coming days and weeks, things happened fast.
During the first month of the pandemic, it seemed like things changed on a daily basis:
• March 17, 2020 — Judge Whitfield declares county-wide emergency and local COVID-19 testing begins
• March 26,2020 — First two cases of COVID-19 reported. Madisonville City Parks Close
• March 27, 2020 — A 77-year-old male becomes first COVID-19 death in Hopkins County, one new case reported. GE Aviation takes long weekend after positive cases confirmed
• March 30, 2020 — Second death reported and total positives rise to 17. ARLP closes all coal mines in Illinois Basin until at least April 15.
• April 1, 2020 — Local total hits 26. Governor Beshear blames Hopkins County outbreak on church revival.
• April 2, 2020 — Third death reported. Youth curfew issued by Judge Whitfield. Baptist Health announced creation of local COVID-19 unit.
• April 3, 2020 — Fourth death reported and total positives climb to 42.
• April 6, 2020 — Total hits 60.
• April 7, 2020 — 11 New cases reported bringing total to 73.
• April 8, 2020 — Health Department warns COVID-19 totals could be in the “hundreds”
• April 9, 2020 — Death toll rises to 6
• April 10, 2020 — 7th death reported
• April 13, 2020 — County reports 8th death as total cases rises to 94. Outbreak reported at nursing home including 13 new cases.
• April 16, 2020 — Total positives hit 101
Local schools remained out of session from March 13 through October of 2020, with students doing their work virtually. When schools did open for students, it was on a limited basis with students attending class only two days per week.
“When looking at historical pandemics, the Spanish flu lasted for 2 years,” said Smith. “Initially, this wasn’t our thought pattern; however, as the pandemic continued we reflected on previous pandemics, but remained hopeful that COVID-19 would be different.”
Eventually students returned to class five days per week, but masks were still required until mid-February of this year.
“We are excited that we have been able to remain in school (in-person) this school year,” said Smith. “The recent decline of cases has been encouraging, and we are hopeful the trend continues and that we are nearing the end of the pandemic.”
On the second anniversary of Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield’s emergency declaration, things are finally beginning to look up.
The total number of positive cases sits at 14,814, and the total number of COVID-19 deaths rests at 52. Beginning this week the health department has stopped doing their weekly updates because daily numbers have dropped so low.
“I think we are to where COVID-19 has become endemic,” Whitfield said. “It’s here now. Its not going away. Like most other viruses, as it mutated it has become more contagious but less deadly. I wish out vaccination rate in Hopkins County was higher, but I think with the vaccinations we’ve had, combined with those people who’ve had the virus and recovered, we’ve finally reached a level of herd immunity. At this point I think any further restrictions really aren’t going to help.”
