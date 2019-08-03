On a beautiful summer night, the city of Madisonville hosted the final Friday Night Live of the season. People from all walks and generations joined together for a night of music, food and fun.
WAR and Sister Sledge headlined the event, and some members of the bands have been in town since Thursday.
"We've been here all day trying to get things ready and the bands have been here, most of them since last night," said city Public Relations Director Skylar Phaup. "They were able to eat local meals and had nothing but rave reviews. They've loved every minute of being here."
During the event, City Administrator Robert Janes said people kept coming in and the event was only going to get bigger as the night went on.
"We've got a great setup; a lot of good food vendors and a lot of vendors all around," said Janes.
With this being the last event of the season, city officials feel as though they have really learned a lot from creating these entertainment experience for the community.
"It's been smooth and great," said Mayor Kevin Cotton, "You know, it's been an amazing season; we have had great teamwork from our staff."
"I definitely had a learning curve to start with, but I feel like things
are finally coming together," said Phaup, "And I'm hoping this is one of our biggest ones yet.
"Our hope," said Phaup, "is that our summer events help to increase tourism dollars for local businesses, which can help them thrive in what can sometimes be a slow period during the summer."
That teamwork extends to after the stage lights go out, said Janes.
"We've got it down to where we can get it done and cleaned up within two hours," said Janes, "All of the public works guys, electric guys and everyone who puts in effort into it has gotten it down to where it's so quick and easy."
As the night grew on, the crowd grew. City officials anticipated between 5,000 to 8,000 for the event.
Friday Night Live had all types of vendors: food, clothing, coffee, census information and more. The event also hosted a beer garden and a large area for kids that housed multiple inflatables and a rock wall.
