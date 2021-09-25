A boil water advisory was lifted for White Plains on Friday afternoon once the water leak testing came back negative, says a city official.
White Plains City Clerk Krista Greer said the water leak was discovered on Thursday by utility workers on Church Street.
“I am just thankful for the fast and hard work of our guys to get it all fixed and back together,” she said.
Greer said the city fielded a lot of phone calls on Thursday from people worried their water was going to be cut off.
The workers were able to fix the leak that day, and most of the town was placed under the advisory. Greer said the advisory covered much of the city and the outskirts.
The streets affected were North Church, David Knight Drive, North Franklin Street, Highway 62 W & E, Concord Drive, Concord Church Road, White Plains Road, Ed Sullivan Road, Demoss Road, Drakes Creek Road, Scott Road (North and South) and JP Hanks Road.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.