The Kentucky Bankers Association has chosen Jorge Tauil to be part of the 2023 Emerging Leaders program, an intensive one‐year program designed to help future leaders in the banking community develop skills that will guide them in furthering their careers.
Tauil is the vice president and risk management officer for First United Bank and Trust Company in Madisonville.
“It is an honor to be selected for the 2023 KBA Emerging Leaders program,” he said. “I am appreciative that First United Bank nominated me. I’m looking forward to networking with fellow bankers across the state and learning more about the banking industry, as well as continuing to grow my professional career at First United Bank.”
The KBA’s Emerging Leaders program is designed to find and develop future financial leaders in Kentucky through specific and comprehensive bank and community-related activities.
Ballard W. Cassady, Jr., the president and CEO of the KBA, said the program is their way of guiding the next generation of bankers into becoming exceptional leaders.
“This program is a stepping stone; it not only provides them with experience and engagement among their peers, but it involves them with our organization by giving them a first-hand look at how we work together with our banks on a daily basis to ensure the success of our industry,” he said.
The rest of the 2023 class of Emerging Leaders are Chasity Bruce from Independent Correspondent Bankers’ Bank in Frankfort, Rob Caudill from Farmers National Bank of Danville in Danville, Corey Chesnut from Forcht Bank in Barbourville, Ryan Dozier from First Financial Bank in Louisville, Cameron Edwards from Fredonia Valley Bank in Fredonia, Skyler Kanipe from Community Financial Services Bank in Benton, Samantha McDavid from Kentucky Farmers Bank in Ashland, Greg Mills from Farmers National Bank in Lebanon, Cody Noell from First National Bank of Kentucky in Carrollton, Braden Pace from South Central Bank in Elizabethtown, and Kezia Ramsey from Monticello Bank in Louisville.
Debra Stamper said the banking industry is proud to have such strong future leadership to assist in strengthening Kentucky, its communities, and its banking industry.
