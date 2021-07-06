Madisonville’s first major public event since the COVID-19 pandemic began, 4th Fest and Praise in the Park, brought in well over 20,000 people total over the course of the weekend to hear the live music at Madisonville’s City Park.
With headliners like Bret Michaels, En Vogue and Zach Williams, many people from not only out of Hopkins County, but out of Kentucky, traveled in to see the performances.
According to estimates provided by Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, the festival had between 8,000 and 10,000 people on Friday night for Michaels, between 4,000 and 5,000 people on Saturday to watch En Vogue and around 6,000 on Sunday for Williams’ performance, but Cotton said it seemed more came in on Sunday as the day went on.
Cotton said for this being the first major event the city has hosted since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in the state, and not having a 2020 event, the numbers were very good.
“It’s still a really good number, over 20,000 people came in and that is a big deal,” he said. “We had 30,000 people come in in 2019 and that was over four or five weekends, so to pull 20,000 in all for one weekend is a big deal.”
Cotton said he was pleased with how the weekend event turned out.
“I can’t ask for anything better than what took place this weekend,” he said. “Everybody worked together, the entire city team did a fantastic job. All the reviews we are seeing is that it has been great. People from all over the nation came in, and that is what we wanted. It was a very good weekend.”
Cotton added that this event was the first time some of the artists had performed since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“This was a good opportunity for them to get back,” he said. “For Bret Michaels, this was his first event, and his kick off for his tour. Madisonville is pretty much the hot topic right now for this event and that is what you want. You want people to come into the community and experience our hospitality.”
