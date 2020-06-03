The field is set for the November general election for local offices in Hopkins County as a slew of candidates met Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline to file.
County Clerk Keenan Cloern said over 30 people filed during deadline day, which is nearly half of the total of 62 local candidates on the November ballot.
Here’s a breakdown of the races:
In Madisonville, Ward 1 incumbent Misty Lee Cavanaugh is running unopposed. In Ward 2, incumbent Tony Space will face Jimmy D. Young Jr. Ward 3 will see Amy Sherman challenge incumbent Adam Townsend. In Ward 4, Amy Watson Cruz will take on incumbent Larry Wayne Noffsinger. In Ward 5, incumbent Franklin Stevenson is running unopposed. While Ward 6 will have appointee Chad Menser facing off against Glenda P. Wade.
Madisonville will vote city-wide and choose one candidate per ward, said Cloern.
One of the last-minute filers, Lawrence Williams, a former White Plains city commissioner who served several terms before losing his last election, said he hopes to give back to the community he was born and raised in.
“Our area’s been such a rundown place; it’s really had a bad name all its life,” he said. “So, I want it do something and to do stuff for our kids.”
Williams joins Tony “Twink” Williams, Ray Groves, Ben Almon, Charles “Bud” Williams and Duncan in the race for White Plains’ four Council seats.
In the past, the filing deadline was in August before last year’s General Assembly moved it to June. Hopkins County Deputy Clerk Jenny Mesner said a lot of people were not aware of the move.
“The people that are filing now are all nonpartisan city council races. Of course, Madisonville is the only partisan city council that we have,” she said. “Democrats and Republicans had to file by January 10, but Independents had until June 2.”
Dawson Springs City Council race will feature Cheryl Kay Tosh, Kenneth R. Mitchell, Joe R. Allen, Jr., Mark McGregor, Rick Hendrickson, Dustin Vinson, Martha Woolsey and Jeffery Christ Morris who are running for their city’s six seats.
Earlington’s City Council race includes Robert L. Cottoner, Daniel Hartline, Ann Gipson, Vernon Gipson, Barbara Ann Shelton, Wanda Wilson and Brian W. Ruffin for its six seats.
In his sixth year as a Hanson City commissioner, Brandon Marsh officially entered the race for another term Tuesday afternoon. He said he hopes to provide a good place for the citizens of Hanson to live.
Marsh joins Carlis L. Oakley, Jim Tompkins and Mickey DeMoss to fill the city’s four commissioner spots.
Eight people are running for Mortons Gap’s six council positions, including Rob Boucher, Jo Beth Appleby, Tammy Vandiver, Anthony Burrow, Michael Stearsman, Sandra Dupree, Roger Faulk and Nancy Faulk.
Nebo will vote for four commisioner seats, but only two people filed by the deadline — James E. Kelley and Charles “Juddy” Jarrell.
Seven filed for the six Nortonville City Council positions — James K. Harrison, Krystal P. Stanley, Paul McPeek, Pam Broadston, Greg Rodgers, James “Boo” Braden and Lucille Putty.
St. Charles also had two people file for its four commissioner positions — Mary Ann Smith and Darlene Adamson.
Hopkins County School Board has three of its seats on the ballot — Division 1, John Osborne; Division 2, Shannon Embry and Andrew Keith Bachman; and Division 5 Doug Center.
Jenny Bruce filed for Dawson Springs Independent School District, which has two available seats.
While five people will be on the ballot for the Conservation District — Bunny Wickham, Gigi Smith, Michael Calhoun, Mark A. Herring and Jason Duncan.
The November General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3 and will include candidates for President and U.S. Senate among other highly-touted races.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.