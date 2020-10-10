Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced this week that Kynect has been reconnected to provide easier access to health care coverage.
Enrollment is scheduled to start in 2021 to begin in January 2022. The new Kynect offers expanded benefits, enhanced usability and a new mobile friendly format. The move is expected to save Kentuckians about $15 million a year, according to the press release.
“Every member of Team Kentucky should have health care — it is a basic human right. Now that Kynect is back, it is easier for Kentuckians to access the benefits they need so they can afford to see a doctor and get the care they deserve,” said Beshear.
The portal looks similar to the original kynect, launched in 2013 by Steve Beshear, but includes access to the national health benefit exchange, enrollment through the state including Medicaid, the Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance program and the Kentucky Integrated Health Insurance Premium Payment program, according to the release. Qualified families can now access SNAP food assistance benefits and family and child care assistance programs.
According to the news release, Kentucky is making progress in health care, but still sees some of the worst health outcomes in the country. Including ranking in the top 10 in lung cancer, diabetes, obesity and heart disease.
“We expect more Kentuckians to get the aid they need to improve health outcomes,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “A healthier Kentucky leads to stronger families, better education, a better economy and a better quality of life for everyone. A better Kentucky is what we are all working toward, and Kynect is helping us get there.”
Kynect is reachable on a computer or mobile device and can now track the progress of an application, see the next steps, take photos of documents from a smartphone and upload that information.
For more information, visit kynect.ky.gov and for anyone who bookmarked or types in benefind.ky.gov will be directed to the new site.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.