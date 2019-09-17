By Sarah Brookbank
The Kentucky Enquirer
An Independence man has been arrested and charged after police said he threatened to set fire to a local organization.
On Sunday, the Kenton County Police Department, along with the FBI and other agencies, executed a search warrant in the 4900 block of Open Meadow Drive in Independence.
Daniel Kibler, 28, was charged with possession of a destructive device or booby trap device, terroristic threatening and eight counts of wanton endangerment. He is currently lodged at the Kenton County Jail.
Kibler threatened to blow up a Planned Parenthood, a Northern Kentucky judge said in court Monday morning, according to Enquirer media partner Fox19.
Police said the charges stem from "alleged threats to set fire to an organization located in the Greater Cincinnati area."
UAW strike puts Corvette production in doubt
By Don Sergent
Bowling Green Daily News
A tractor-trailer car hauler headed for Bowling Green's General Motors Corvette Assembly Plant was stopped by a couple dozen striking United Auto Workers Local 2164 members on Corvette Drive Monday morning.
It was a microcosm of what this work stoppage could mean for GM, which hyped in April plans to add a second shift and start producing the eighth generation Corvettes.
Now those plans, which involved adding some 400 jobs, are on hold.
As one of the striking workers said: "I bet they ain't getting any of those new ones out, because they ain't being built."
The workers manning the picket line and carrying "UAW on strike" signs weren't talking to the news media, but UAW Local 2164 President Jack Bowers and Bargaining Chairman Jason Watson came together to say the workers responsible for making America's sports car are simply joining a nationwide strike of nearly 50,000 workers because of what they see as an unfair offer from GM.
Bowers, who is leading Local 2164 in its first strike since a two-day work stoppage in 2007, said GM management and union negotiators are "pretty far apart" and warned that union members will probably be manning the picket lines for longer than two days this time.
Watson and Bowers both flew to Detroit to observe the negotiations, and Watson said the sticking points in the talks date back to a 2011 agreement in which the UAW made some concessions in the wake of GM's 2009 bankruptcy filing.
UAW members will be subsisting on the $250 per week in strike pay they receive from the union, but Bowers isn't sure if the workers' hardship will be greater than that of GM, which has closed plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland recently.
Bevin: My use of state plane isn't Kentucky taxpayers' business if they aren't paying
By Joe Sonka
Louisville Courier Journal
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said his use of a state-owned plane is none of taxpayers' business as long as they aren't picking up the tab for his flights.
"The real question is: Why does it matter what the purpose (of the trip) is?" Bevin told the Bowling Green Daily News on Thursday. "Did taxpayers pay for it? If they did, then they should know the purpose. If they didn't pay for it, it's none of their business."
Bevin's remarks were in response to a question about a Courier Journal report this week regarding his flights to nine different states on a Kentucky State Police plane this summer.
The plane, which is frequently used by Bevin, has flown to airports in Kansas, Ohio, West Virginia, Tennessee, Illinois, Wisconsin, Florida, Alabama and Georgia since June.
Spokespersons for the governor declined to comment on the purpose of any of these trips or if his campaign or another political committee will reimburse the state for the cost of any trips. His reelection campaign and the Republican Party also have declined to comment.
None of them responded to calls on Friday seeking comment.
State police logs show that two of the governor's flights were billed at $925 an hour, totaling over $4,500. The department has not yet returned an open records request for all of Bevin's flight logs on the state police plane since June and any reimbursements paid to the state for those trips.
Governors are not required under law to provide their daily schedules and have commonly had their campaigns or state party reimburse the state if they use state-owned planes for personal and political purposes, like traveling to campaign fundraisers.
A Courier Journal analysis of state and federal campaign databases showed the state has been reimbursed nearly $200,000 for Bevin's travel through his first 31/2 years as governor.
Nearly all of the $174,000 repaid in 2017 and 2018 came from the Republican Party of Kentucky and the Republican Governors Association, while Bevin's campaign reported in its last primary filing that it reimbursed the state for $19,421 of air travel for the first half of 2019. None of the payments to the state listed in these committees' report are itemized to detail what specific trips they are reimbursing.
Former Gov. Steve Beshear also used state-owned planes extensively for personal or political use during his two terms as governor, often drawing criticism at the time from Republican officials. A review of Federal Election Commission and Kentucky Registry of Election Finance databases showed Beshear's campaign and the Kentucky Democratic Party combined to pay the state for more than $280,000 of his air travel during his eight years in office.
According to the Bevin campaign's new filing with the election finance registry on Friday -- for the period from the end of the May primary to Sept. 6 -- there were two expenditures made to the state for "travel expense" and "travel event exp" on July 17 for $237 and $1,572.
One more payment on the latest filing was made to the state on Aug. 16 for $2,775, only identified as "travel." State police records show that Bevin's flight to Wisconsin and Chicago on July 31 cost the state that same total.
Bevin told the Bowling Green newspaper that he has "used the plane for personal reasons and used it to speak to different organizations," either paying for the trips himself or having an outside organization pick up the tab for trips that aren't for the benefit of the state.
After the initial Courier Journal story was published, Bevin used the same plane to travel to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, attending a ceremony at the White House where Kelly Craft of Kentucky was sworn in as ambassador to the United Nations.
Asked before the flight what the purpose of the trip was and if any outside group would reimburse the state for it, Bevin spokespeople again declined to comment.
Grimes' political future unclear after verdict
By Daniel Desrochers
Lexington Herald-Leader
FRANKFORT -- When Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes' name came up during her father's trial this past month, she was described by attorneys and witnesses as a rising star in the Democratic Party. Emails from her 2011 campaign for Secretary of State showed her inner circle staring brightly into the future, planning to put her in the governor's mansion or U.S. Senate cloakroom.
A federal jury Thursday may have turned that star into a black hole.
Former Democratic Party Chairman Jerry Lundergan was found guilty of illegally funneling money into his daughter's 2014 campaign for U.S. Senate by using his company to pay expenses for the campaign and not seeking reimbursement.
There was no evidence that Grimes was aware of the contributions, but given how tightly her father was entwined in her political rise, the verdict is a major blemish on Grimes' political biography.
"It damages her considerably," said Ronnie Ellis, a political columnist for CNHI newspapers in Kentucky. "I'm unwilling to say it'll end her career, but it certainly tarnishes her future."
Republicans on Thursday were quick to dance on Grimes' perceived political grave. Team Mitch, the official campaign account of Mitch McConnell, tweeted "Finally, an answer to the age-old question..." with a video from 2014 that asks what rhymes with Alison Lundergan Grimes. The Republican Party of Kentucky sent a statement with a plea to elect the Republican Secretary of State candidate, Michael Adams, in November.
Grimes, as a new Secretary of State, was seen as the future of the Democratic Party in Kentucky and a potential successor to her father's political power after she "led the ticket" in 2011 (winning the most votes of any of the Democratic candidates).
Then, in a decision made nearly on the spot on a hot July day in 2013, Grimes ran straight into the buzz-saw of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. What had looked like a promising campaign in the summer of 2013, when Lundergan was paying Democratic operative Dale Emmons without seeking any reimbursement from the campaign, turned into a 14 percentage point loss by November 2014.
She clung onto office a year later as one of just two Democrats who won statewide office in 2015. Biding her time, she set out to make it easier to vote in Kentucky while bulking up the state's election security. She weighed in on the issues of the day, from President Donald Trump to whether Kentucky should legalize medicinal marijuana.
It seemed likely that Grimes would mount a gubernatorial bid against the unpopular Gov. Matt Bevin in 2019, perhaps fulfilling that vision of her one-day taking the governor's mansion.
Then came the indictment of her father. Then a scandal that had been bubbling for more than two years came to the surface, resulting in three separate state agencies launching investigations into her actions as Secretary of State, where she exercised extraordinary influence over the State Board of Elections --allowing her to push through a contract for a political donor, delay action on a federal consent decree to clean the voter rolls and gain unprecedented access to the state's voter registration system.
Those investigations continue to hang over Grimes' head, as well as new allegations of alleged wrongdoing by her father during her campaigns for secretary of state that surfaced in the federal trial. Prosecutors alleged Lundergan made illegal corporate campaign donations to both her 2011 and 2015 state campaigns. Among the evidence was $20,000 in cash and a $25,000 check with the subject line "Boy Scouts" that the federal government's key witness, political operative Jonathan Hurst, said was intended to pay for mailers for her campaign.
