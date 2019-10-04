Man charged with reckless driving at high school

A White Plains man is facing multiple charges following a Thursday arrest in the parking lot at Hopkins County Central High School, according to a report from the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office.
The report says School Resource Officer John Komar received a complaint of an individual driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed at the school. Detectives from the Madisonville Police Department were in the area and assisted in the arrest of Dakota N. Duncan, 18.
Duncan, who was not a student at the school, was in possession of a vape pen that tested positive for THC, police said. In addition, the report indicated Duncan was also in possession of firearms; however, "after investigating it is not believed he was possessing the firearms with intent to harm anyone at the school."
Duncan was arrested by Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Ryan Bailey. His charges include, reckless driving, instructional permit violations, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Duncan has been lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.
