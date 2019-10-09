Bond for suspected kidnapper Massey adjusted, not lowered

A kidnapping suspect from White Plains will not have his bond reduced. But a Hopkins County Judge has adjusted the terms of it.
Judge James Brantley said Tuesday he declined to lower the $50,000 cash bond for Danny Massey at a Monday hearing but will allow Massey to go free if he can post a secured bond of $100,000 in real estate.
"Occasionally, we have bonds that are cash only," Brantley said. "This is not that unusual."
Massey's attorney, David Curlin of Henderson, wrote in a court filing that the bond should be lowered because Massey is "indigent" and "not a flight risk."
A grand jury indicted Massey, 48, and his son, Dustin, 22, for kidnapping and witness tampering in late September. They're accused of forcing a couple in a sport utility vehicle off Farmers Crossing Road on Thursday, July 11.
Authorities say the suspects beat, bound and gagged the couple for hours in a "torture chamber" garage. The victims say they then were left in a mud pit on the property.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson said a later search of the property uncovered several working explosive devices, along with components for making more.
Dustin Massey's cash bond remains at $50,000. Brantley said the son's bond did not come up at Monday's hearing.
The next scheduled court appearance for both suspects is a pre-trial conference set for Monday, Dec. 9.
