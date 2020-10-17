A bike trail renovation could be coming to Grapevine Lake Park contingent upon approval from both the Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board and the Hopkins County Tourism Board.
The total cost of the project would be an estimated $327,898 and would be split between the city and county at a 60/40 ratio, according to Adam Townsend — chairman of the Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board.
“That is the plan for it right now,” said Townsend. “Everything that the city did was contingent on the county tourism and if they make their approval on the 26th. Right now, it is proposed at 60/40, but the county could make a different proposal.”
According to the proposal presented on Thursday night during the Madisonville tourism meeting, the project would be in three different phases.
The first part would replace four miles of trail on the west side of the boat access road, the second phase would be replacing three miles of trail on the east side of the boat access road, and the third phase would be to create two half mile directional trails that parallel each side of the boat ramp access.
The first phase is expected to cost an estimated $136,244; the second phase is expected to cost an estimated $118,800 and the third phase is expected to cost an estimated $72,874.
The tourism board also heard updates of projects going on at Mahr Park.
According to Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, the Event Barn is about 98% complete and is already being booked for events. On Friday, the public was invited to an open house to see the Event Barn.
“The nature play area is still on track,” said Cotton. “The first phase should be completed by spring. The play equipment has been purchased, they are finishing up some stonework and getting prepared for turf on Monday that will go around the statue that is down there. That will be done in the first part of next week.”
The Mahr Park Maintenance Barn is still waiting on the National Park Service to finish paperwork needed to move forward with that project, according to Cotton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.