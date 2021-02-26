For the third time this year, Hopkins County students had their first day of school on Thursday.
Southside Elementary Principal Erika Stark said the entire staff was excited to have more students back in the classroom.
“Everyone was here before 7 a.m. because they were so excited about the students getting back,” she said.
Sydnee Bragg, a fourth-grade science and social studies teacher at Southside, said she had been jumping up and down all day because she was so excited.
“I love being with the kids,” she said. “I feed off the kids, and when I teach it is a lot of discussions. We talk, and they come up with ideas and questions that I would never think of myself.”
As a science teacher, it is hard to create a passion for the subject online, said Bragg. Now that students are back in the class more often, she is feeling optimistic for the rest of the year.
Southside kindergarten teacher Melissa Cobb said her students were excited when they got to the school because they could interact with their peers in-person.
“They are having to learn each other’s names and faces, but they are ready to go,” she said.
Stark said the first day went smoothly because they spent a lot of time preparing in advance for the students’ return.
“We have had plenty of time to prepare, to make sure we had our schedule and everyone in place,” she said.
Stark believes the school has had more meetings this year than any other year to overcome challenges presented by COIVD-19.
All of the teachers, staff, custodians and bus drivers played a big role in figuring out a plan to allow students to return to school four days a week, she said. There were a lot of meetings to prepare lessons and activities for the students.
“We knew when those students came back, we had 12 weeks to get it rolling,” said Stark. “(Teachers) wanted to be prepared and have everything planned out so that when these students got back in front of us, we were ready.”
Stark said they moved furniture out of classrooms to make room for desks spaced six feet apart. Some teachers changed classrooms to accommodate more students.
The school redid the schedule to allow for social distancing at lunch and so teachers could have time in between classes to sanitize. Now, students remain in their classrooms for the day, and the teacher moves from class to class.
“We have been fortunate here at Southside because we are a newer building and have a lot of space,” said Stark.
Even with all the planning, there remain some challenges for the teachers.
Bragg said a challenge for her is packing all of her materials up to take to a classroom, then having to re-log into the computer.
Cobb said she was working on keeping the desks six feet apart. There is tape on the floor to remind students, and teachers, where the desks are supposed to be.
She also has to remind her kindergartners to keep their masks up, but she was reminding them of that during hybrid learning as well.
“I expected to be saying ‘mask check’ all day,” said Cobb.
Stark said this first day feels better than the other first days of school because the faculty is getting to see more students and teachers can teach in front of a classroom full of kids.
