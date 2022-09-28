During a work session Monday night, the Hopkins County School Board of Education reviewed and approved a working 2022-23 budget.
HCS Chief Financial Officer Eydie Tate said each district Board of Education must submit a working budget to the Kentucky Board of Education no later than Sept. 30 according to KRS 160.470(6)(b).
“The total working budget for General Fund, Special Revenue Fund, District Activity Funds, Capital Outlay, Building Fund, Debt Service, Food Service, and Child Care is $101,741,128,” she said. “We are required to have a zero-based budget.”
The general fund covers the cost of employee salaries, employee benefits, and other operating costs. The total presented in the budget is $78,044,096.
In the general fund, the salaries total is $34,975,080, employee benefits, excluding on-behalf payment, total $10,667,065, and other operating expenditures totals $21,139,364.
Tate said the school’s unaudited ending balance for the 2021-2022 fiscal year was positive.
“We saw a $6.5 million increase in the General Fund balance,” she said. “This gives Hopkins County Schools a good start to the 2022-2023 school year considering the many obstacles we are facing. These additional monies are indirectly related to the receipt of federal grant funds and the strategic spending plan designed to reserve dollars for future needs.”
She said the budget also includes the increase of SEEK guaranteed base funding per pupil of $100 and transportation funding of $633,011 compared to the previous year.
The presented budget reserves $2 million for salary increases approved by the board at the rates of five, four, and three%. Tate aid classified full-time staff in Hopkins County have a minimum wage of $10.50. There are four new school buses budgeted at an all-time high of $604,000.
The budget contingency is at 12%. According to Tate, contingency is defined as budget amounts that are not to be spent for a specific purpose but are reserved for unforeseen expenditures in the future. KRS requires no less than 2%
“This $10 million reserve gives us the financial stability needed to approach unanticipated expenses that may arise in the future,” she said.
There is also the special reserve fund consisting of local, state, and federal grand dollars. The working budget includes $13,997,451 of the total anticipated grant awards, which is $19,155,359.60. The other grants are either new awards, waiting for budget approval from the Kentucky Department of Education, or the amount is unknown.
The Hopkins County School Board unanimously approved the 2022-2023 working budget.
