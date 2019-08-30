The deadline to apply for two Madisonville police officer openings is Sept. 6. But it could be September 2020 before one of the new hires is on the streets.
Madisonville Police Department Chief Chris Taylor says that time span reflects how much things have changed in the hiring and training of new officers.
"To get someone out on their own usually takes us about a year," Taylor said.
And Taylor admitted the search for first responders nationwide is difficult right now.
"A lot of departments are short," he said. "It's hard to stay fully staffed at any given point."
Taylor blames that in part on the widespread coverage of perceived and real law enforcement misconduct, especially through video clips on social media.
"It has hurt law enforcement severely," Taylor said.
"I believe there were 100 applicants there taking the test," Taylor said when he joined the MPD in 1993. "Now, we feel good if we have 30 people show up to take the test."
Typically, very few pass preliminary screenings and interviews to be considered good candidates, said Taylor.
"If I hire a brand-new officer, they've got 20 weeks at the academy to do," Taylor said, referring to the Department of Criminal Justice Training.
The exact starting time depends on when classes begin in Richmond. Taylor said the next opening is not until December.
Following time in Richmond comes 15 weeks of field training that includes working alongside another officer. In addition, preliminary tests in physical abilities, driving and shooting will also have to completed, said Taylor.
But quality police recruits can be home-grown. One example is patrolman Shawn Davis, who is following in his father's footsteps with the MPD. The younger Davis joined the department in 2015.
Full strength for MPD is 52 officers. One of the two current openings specifies a "lateral police officer," which Taylor said refers to someone who's already been through the academy and certified. That officer will go through only eight weeks of field training.
"We can get them on the street a lot faster than we can a new hire," he said.
Another challenge for Madisonville is competing against larger cities, which tend to pay more. The advertisement for a regular police officer offers a starting salary of $35,480. By comparison, Louisville Metro Police lists its starting salary for officers as $39,186.
A listing at Salary.com shows as of July 30, the average annual base salary for a Madisonville officer was $49,861. That's slightly above the average in Bowling Green, Hopkinsville and Paducah. But Elizabethtown is higher, at $51,720. Henderson's average is $52,062.
Madisonville also has an opening right now for a Communications Supervisor in the 911 telecommunications unit, which comes under the Police Department. Major Andrew Rush said 14 people make up a full unit.
Applications for all open city positions are available at Madisonville City Hall and online at MadisonvilleLiving.com.
