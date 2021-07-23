The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will hold a public informational meeting to discuss a proposed project to improve mobility and access on North Main Street between Hospital Drive and KY 281 from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the Madisonville North Hopkins High School gym.
This meeting will allow the public to review and comment on the three proposed alternatives that the KYTC has formulated to accomplish this project.
The project area of U.S. 41 is currently a three-lane roadway, according to a project summary from the KYTC. The most recent traffic count for this section identified the average daily traffic at 20,382 vehicles in 2015.
The project summary also says this part of the corridor has numerous approach roads and entrances contributing to increased traffic volumes resulting in congestion and travel delay throughout the day.
One alternative to the project has two thru-lanes of traffic in each direction and adds a two-way left-turn lane in the center. This alternative would replace paved shoulders with curb and gutters and include new sidewalks on both sides of the road. The CSX railroad bridge would also be reconstructed for the wider roadway and sidewalks. Project managers estimate the construction cost for this option to be $5,550,000.
The second alternative also has two thru lanes in each direction but adds a raised concrete median barrier in the center restricting left turn movements and adding improvements at signalized intersections to accommodate U-turns. As with option one, this will also replace paved shoulders with curb and gutters and include new sidewalks. Work on the CSX railroad bridge would remain the same. Estimated construction is $5,850,000.
The third alternative being considered combines elements of the first two alternatives. This option would include a two-way left-turn from Hospital Drive to the railroad bridge and the portion of the corridor extending from the railroad bridge to the KY 281 and U.S. 41A intersection would have a raised concrete median. The estimated construction cost for this option is $5,750,000.
The schedule for operations is tentatively set for construction to begin in summer of 2024 with preferred option being decided on the first of August and preliminary right of way and utility relocation design work to begin in the fall of this year.
For more information on the project, visit www.transportation.ky.gov/DistrictTwo and click on the “U.S. 41/North Main Street” link.
The KYTC is also taking responses to a survey about the project, which can be taken by visiting www.surveymonkey.com/r/North MainStreet.
