For years, WTTL in Madisonville has had all Christmas all the time starting in November, but this year they are flipping the switch.
The radio station will celebrate changing from its regular programming to North Pole Radio with a literal flipping of the switch at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Sales Manager for WTTL Cindy Watts said the celebration is a great way to unveil and kick-off a new event to bring people to Madisonville.
“They know if they take their kids on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving every year, they are going to be able to see this, see Santa and Mrs. Klaus,” she said.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton and Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. will be revealing the winter wonderland, along with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The radio station will still have all the community’s favorite features including, playing Christmas classics, a ho-ho-hotline for calls to Santa, letters to Santa read daily on the air and a Holiday Happenings calendar of events for the Tri-state area. Watts said the radio station will continue to accept donations for the Toy Drive.
“Usually, the second Saturday in December, we hand out the toys and do distribution, and then we immediately start gathering for next year,” she said.
The 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway will also happen this year, where 12 local businesses sponsor one day and donate something that is a minimum of $50 in retail value. She said in previous years, they had a nice day at Pennyrile Park and a free oil change donated.
“We just had different things in there,” said Watts. “Last year was around $2,000 retail value.”
She said for businesses that may not have anything to donate, like a church or dentist’s office, the radio station suggests donating a chamber check.
“That way they can be used inside Madisonville,” said Watts.
At 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Andy Couch will read the Christmas Story aired on all three radio stations to wrap up the festivities. She said North Pole Radio will continue throughout the day on Christmas until midnight.
The North Pole Radio was sponsored by First Financial Bank and the Christmas decorations were provided by Exotic Florist & Gifts.
