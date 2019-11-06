Charlie Beshears says he's never missed an election. Tuesday was no exception. But this year, the 67-year-old Hopkins County magistrate said it was hard.
"There was so much negative campaigning," the Democrat said outside a Fiscal Court meeting. "Kentucky is a divided state, like the country is. We all need a group hug."
But that division didn't drive voters away in Hopkins County. County Clerk Keenan Cloern said Tuesday night that the turnout was much higher than expected, at 39.29%.
"It's wonderful," Cloern said. "Election Day was very smooth. Everything was in proper working order."
One poll worker did report that James Madison Middle School was completely locked when they arrived Tuesday morning, but it did not impact voting.
What some call the Hopkins County "red wave" continued in Tuesday's election. Here's how the local vote broke down:
Governor/Lieutenant Governor
The most closely watched race of the night across the commonwealth was between Republican incumbent
Gov. Matt Bevin and Democrat Andy Beshear. Bevin defeated his challenger in Hopkins County with 8,077 votes (58.6%). Beshear received 5,411 votes (39.2%) locally. The Libertarian John Hicks had 304 votes (2.2%).
Secretary of State
Republican Michael Adams did better than the Governor, receiving 8,619 votes (63.5%). Democrat Heather French Henry had 4,960 votes (36.5%).
Attorney General
Republican Daniel Cameron won the most votes of all in Hopkins County, at 9,151 (67.4%). Democrat Gregory Stumbo settled for 4,430 votes (32.6%).
Auditor of Public Accounts
Republican incumbent Mike Harmon can count 8,610 votes from Hopkins County (64.5%). Democrat Sheri Donahue was second with 4,312 (32.3%), followed by Libertarian Kyle Hugenberg with 418 (3.1%).
State Treasurer
Allison Ball kept the Republican bounce going, winning 9,071 Hopkins County votes (67.6%). Democrat Michael Bowman had 4,344 votes (32.4%).
Commissioner of Agriculture
Republican incumbent Ryan Quarles harvested 8,825 votes in Hopkins County (65.8%). Democrat Robert Haley Conway followed with 4,206 votes (31.4%), with Libertarian Josh Gilpin receiving 374 (2.8%).
Kentucky Supreme Court
Appellate Court Judge Shea Nickell carried Hopkins County with 5,726 votes (58.2%). Whitney Westerfield received 4,118 votes (41.8%).
Parts of Hopkins County also had local races to settle Tuesday. Kent Dillingham was unopposed for an unexpired term on the Dawson Springs school board.
Two Constable races had no names on the ballot. That was also the case for Mayor and City Commissioner in St. Charles. That meant voters wrote in their choices. Those results were not available at our deadline.
For some Hopkins County residents, Election Day was a family affair. Michelle Garst of Madisonville brought both of her children with her, as she and her husband marked ballots.
'I think it's important to show my children, as they get older, what it means to vote," Garst said. "A lot of people don't come out and vote and then they have opinions about things."
Cloern and her aides in the County Clerk's office do not get today off. They'll certify the ballots, dismantle the voting machinery and begin working on 2020. Next year will feature a vote for President, all U.S. House seats and the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Editor's note: Reporter Brandon Buchanan also contributed to this article.
