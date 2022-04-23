Numerous changes have happened in the way elections in Kentucky are handled since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern wants voters to be prepared for the upcoming May Primary election. From changes to some precinct’s polling locations, to early in-person voting opportunities, the 2022 election cycle looks to be different than any we’ve experienced before.
The window to request mail-in ballots closes on May 3, but the county will be holding in-person absentee voting from May 4 until May 11. (See story).
Residents who normally vote at Saint Charles, Jesse Stuart Elementary, Richland Fire Department or City Park will have to travel a little further to reach the polls in 2022.
“This year, for the first time ever, Hopkins County was over 80 election workers short,” said Cloern. Not having enough staffing has forced the clerk to close four of the polling centers. “All codes and numbers will stay the same, they will just be in a different location.”
Saint Charles voters will now go to the Nortonville City Hall. Voters who normally vote at Jesse Stuart will go next door to James Madison Middle School. Richland Fire Department voters will vote at the Elks Lodge. Voters who normally cast their ballots at the park will be split between the West Kentucky Archery Center and West Broadway Elementary. All voters should be looking for a notice from the clerk’s office in the mail.
After having success with early voting in 2020, voters will once again have a chance to cast their vote in-person prior to election day, although this year they will have to go to the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville. Polls will be open May 12, 13 and 14 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for any eligible voter.
For the remainder of voters, polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on May 17. Voters are reminded that they can no longer vote at any location, they must vote in-person at their own poling location.
To check your voter registration and verify information, visit govote.ky.gov .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.