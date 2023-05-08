addams-family-banner.jpg

Anyone 16 and over that considers themselves a good singer is encouraged to get prepared and audition for a new musical performance coming to the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts later this summer.

The Glema Mahr will be hosting a community theater presentation of The Addams Family Musical July 14-16 on campus at Madisonville Community College, and is in need of around 25 cast members.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.