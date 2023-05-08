Anyone 16 and over that considers themselves a good singer is encouraged to get prepared and audition for a new musical performance coming to the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts later this summer.
The Glema Mahr will be hosting a community theater presentation of The Addams Family Musical July 14-16 on campus at Madisonville Community College, and is in need of around 25 cast members.
Open auditions for the musical will be held May 20 and 21 at 3 p.m on stage at the Glema Mahr, and are open to anyone over 16.
Those looking to audition need to be prepared to present a memorized one minute monologue of any style, and 32 measures of a memorized song that reflects the style of the show. Those auditioning are encouraged not to choose a song from the show for their audition, and are asked to bring sheet music for the accompanist, who will be provided by the Glema Mahr.
Detailed character descriptions are available on the Glema Center Facebook page under The Addams Family Musical Auditions event.
Those interested in auditioning who would like more information should call 270-821-2787.
Artistic staff for this production includes Jamie Moss (Staging Director), Liam Coursey (Music Director), and Natalia Gordon (Choreographer).
There will also be openings for technical work and back stage crews, and anyone interested in those positions is encouraged to attend the scheduled auditions.
This musical comedy is based on the original Addams Family comic strip by Charles Addams, not the many television and movie incarnations that have followed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.