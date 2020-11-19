Madisonville Community College announced they will be transitioning to remote learning on Monday due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers across the county.
The college considered the escalation in numbers and saw the situation was getting worse, said Dr. Jay Parrent, the vice-president of the college.
“This was a proactive step by MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley to get ahead of this and really keep the safety and health of our college community as a top priority,” said Parrent.
Parrent also said the decision to move to online learning was not based on anything happening on campus.
“The college is very pleased with how well ... Healthy at MCC worked, with people wearing masks and socially distancing,” he said. “To my knowledge we have not had any incident of on campus transmission of the virus from a student to a student or from a faculty to a student or student to faculty. We have been able to keep a pretty protective bubble on campus.”
As a college, all of the classes offered has some type of online presence so to transition from in-person to online is pretty seamless for faculty and students, Parrent said.
“For faculty that are quarantining they can just as easily keep in contact with students via phone calls, emails and zoom calls,” said Parrent.
Kellie Arnold, a communications teacher at the college, was working with her dual credit high school class on Wednesday to answer as many questions as possible before moving to online learning.
“This group is normally face-to-face, but with the pandemic we are going back to virtual,” she said.
Her classes are going to use Collaboration, which is similar to Zoom and Microsoft Teams, she said. They used that software during the semester for students who had to quarantined or missed class.
“At the beginning of the semester we already had to apply some of this knowledge and we have gained some throughout the semester,” said Arnold.
The transition from in-person to online is not as difficult as it was last spring when teachers had to immediately go into online learning, she said.
The fall semester is slated to end the week of Nov. 30 with final exams taking place the week of Dec. 7.
Parrent said the college was close to finishing the semester in-person, but are preparing to come back on a regular schedule for the spring, which is a combination of in-person, hybrid and online.
“We are still planning to do that pending any changes from the governor or recommendations,” said Parrent.
The spring semester is scheduled to start on Jan. 11, 2021 and enrollment has already started. He said the colleges enrollment center can still meet with people, in-person or virtual, to help them through the process.
“We are still very much open and ready for business we are just going to shift to that online delivery for now,” said Parrent.
To enroll for the spring semester or to find more information, visit www.madisonville.kctcs.edu/ admissions.
