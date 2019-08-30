In the past, when a veteran retired from active duty it was extremely stressful to transition to civilian life, said Duane Soumis, a transition services manager for the Army.
Nowadays, people like Soumis and his colleagues -- Eric Horton from the West Kentucky Workforce Board, and Derek Poor from Campbell Strong -- help to make the transition for service members and their families more comfortable.
Thursday afternoon industry leaders from around the county took part in a seminar from the three gentlemen at the Madisonville Innovation Station. The discussion focused on critical traits employers can look for when hiring a veteran.
Before the event began, Poor, a veterans transition liaison, said they were going to talk about the benefits of hiring a veteran. He also wanted to talk about the importance a community-like atmosphere plays and what ways veterans and their families can invest back into the community.
"The one thing that I talk the most about (with veterans regarding Madisonville) is the quiet, peaceful and welcoming community," said Poor. "The community college has tremendous long-term opportunities for education. I know the school system is great. Just the educational situation and foundation you have here is key."
Getting veterans to Madisonville will take time, said Ray Hagerman, the president of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation.
"It's a long-term process for the families that come," said Hagerman. "We could easily use 100 people a year coming out of Fort Campbell to move to our community, but it starts with a few and then it gets bigger and bigger."
In June, Hagerman and city leaders invited several active-duty families, from Fort Campbell, who were in the early stages of entering civilian-life. They invited to see what all Madisonville has to offer, from dining to the parks, the families also attended Friday Night Live.
"There are two of them that are really looking strongly to come here," he said. "We've got a family that's getting out in October that we feel pretty good about our ability to enticing them to the community and to take jobs here."
Hagerman said that one of the ways they are trying to entice families is by making them feel welcomed and comfortable within the community.
"Having Military Days, like we did in June, where they can come to the community and see a few things and enjoy some of the resources that we have," said Hagerman. "In reality, it's the family that makes the decision about what they are going to do next, more so than the soldier.
One factor that Soumis said would attract service members to the area is for local businesses to offer fellowships or internships.
"We have programs in place right now, where if your organization has a position open, you could actually take one of these solders, within 180 days of when they're going to separate from the military," said Soumis. "They're still being paid by the military, but they can have, within your organization, an internship or fellowship, and work with you to help them learn those skills related to your organization."
Soumis said that the benefit is bilaterally beneficial for the organization and the veteran.
"Hypothetically, if I didn't know where I was going to go, and I'm working up here in Madisonville, maybe in the hospital or Tyson or one of the other organizations up here, I'm already learning the culture and the people," he said. "And that's probably enough to convince me that, hey, this is where I want to reside."
Trying to recruit veterans to Madisonville is a community effort, said Hagerman.
"The entire community is going to have to wrap themselves around recruiting people from Fort Campbell," he said. "This has got to be everybody working together, and the more people understand and know that and the more connections that (people like Soumis, Poor and Hortan) can make, the better of we are going to be as a community."
