When the Hopkins County Board of Education met on Monday, board members were updated regarding COVID-19 school policies and other topics related to the ongoing pandemic.
Hopkins County Superintendent Amy Smith told the board that starting today, students in all the school buildings would be spaced three feet apart during lunch.
“It is our goal to keep our students in school, and we feel like this will help us,” she said.
The faculty and staff at the schools worked Monday to prepare the lunchroom for the new changes, according to Smith.
The school board also heard updates on athletics from Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline. Last week, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association sent out guidelines and suggestions for schools to follow to cut down on the number of games canceled this year.
“The Kentucky High School Athletic Association is putting a high emphasis on vaccinations to avoid cancellations,” he said.
As the district worked to navigate COVID-19 under the guidelines and mandates they received, they also worked to make it fit Hopkins County athletics, said Cline.
Some of the new guidelines include requiring masks indoors for athletes when not actively participating, practicing in pods when able, maintaining social distancing on the sidelines and the bench, and sanitizing equipment regularly.
“There are some specific guidelines in there that we have asked our programs to do to help keep themselves from being shut down as a program,” said Cline.
He said the plan for athletics was reviewed by Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach before it was brought to the board.
While several parents and teachers were in attendance for the board meeting, only one person — a former teacher — spoke on why she thinks masks should not be required in the schools.
In attempting to answer questions on masking from the crowd, school board attorney Keith Cartwright said the Kentucky Department of Education regulates the school boards and they have required mask-wearing for 270 days.
“Sometimes, I don’t necessarily like what they tell us to do, but we have to do what the Department of Education tells us,” he said. “Right now, I think we are in a situation where they tell you to do something, you run a major risk if you don’t follow.”
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the school board:
• recognized Madisonville North Hopkins High School teacher Brian Welch with the “Remember Your Why” award for wanting to make the same impact on students his teachers had on him.
• approved payments to MAK Steel Services, LLC for $85,000 and to Airlite Plastics, Co., for $17,225 for construction on the new Hanson Elementary School.
• approved to amend the 2021-2022 extra service salary schedule for non-paid football volunteers at the middle schools from six to nine.
• approved to amend the 2021-2022 certified and classified salary schedule to include two supplemental pay amounts for $500 for all full-time employees related to the work caused by disruptions from COVID-19.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
