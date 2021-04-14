The Madisonville Regional Airport Board continued discussions of the hangar, taxiway and ramp projects that will ultimately house Madisonville Community College’s aviation flight school.
The talks come following the March 8 meeting where the Kentucky Department of Aviation announced they are prioritizing fiscal year 2021 funding for the design, bidding and construction for the infrastructure to the hangar building.
Mark Upchurch, with Garver Engineering, said this funding will include the culvert replacement under the access road to the terminal building.
This funding would allow the airport to be at a position to then apply for a grant with the Federal Aviation Administration.
“What our problem is, the FAA won’t consider a grant until you have a bid and to get to that point you have to have an environmental assessment,” said Jimmy Riddle — chairman of the airport board.
Riddle said the airport board is trying to get the FAA to fund the ramp and taxiway and the hangar would be built using a $500,000 grant that the City of Madisonville acquired from the Pennyrile Area Development District.
“In other words, the project would be approved for a grant after we do the environmental assessment, do everything else we need to do to satisfy the FAA and we get that bid done, then the FAA will consider a grant for it,” he said.
Upchurch said new policies that came out last year are adding steps that needed to be completed before the FAA will consider grant awards including an environmental assessment.
“Late last year the FAA came out with a policy that says if we are altering from the airport layout plan ... that any project, regardless of the funding, the FAA has a right to enforce an environmental assessment,” said Upchurch. “That is where we are at now.”
Riddle said the average time for an environmental assessment could take around six months.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton expressed concerns about the progress of the project.
“This project has been something we have been working on for a year. We would have just anticipated seeing a little more traction,” he said. “I don’t know that we are necessarily in a position that we would lose the grant, but I don’t want to push our luck. We have a half a million dollars that is being given to us to erect this building so we want to utilize it as quickly as possible.”
“The hang up would lie somewhere in how we’re going to get the money to build the infrastructure to the site,” Upchurch told Cotton. “I wish I could say we could have done this last year, but the airport board was not at a position last year to fund it all together upfront.”
Cotton said an environmental study has already been done with where the hangar would go, which had to be done to get approval for the grant from PADD.
“We were with the understanding that that environmental study was what we needed to move forward with the project,” said Cotton, adding that Upchurch would work to clarify if that study would suffice for the FAA.
Upchurch added that the FAA has numerous steps to approve grants for a project.
“The FAA has a lot of steps,” he said. “You can’t design a project until you are environmentally cleared, and obviously, we can’t construct a project until it has been designed. They won’t write grants without completing the first steps, so it would be a multi-year project. The state has come in and filled a need financially, and they will ultimately fund the design and construction portion of the infrastructure.”
The question of beginning construction on the hangar before being environmentally cleared was also discussed.
“The one question we have yet to figure out is can we construct this building and this infrastructure before it is environmentally cleared or do we have to wait for the FAA to clear us before we can go to construction,” said Upchurch.
Riddle said Tuesday that following the meeting, plans were made to meet with Todd Bloch — commissioner of the KDA — and the FAA to discuss this question.
“What that would do would allow us to work side-by-side with Garver, and the city would take responsibility of putting out for bid the hangar itself on the property, and then Garver would take care of all the engineering to get the taxiway up to and tie into where the building would be.”
“We are not going to bypass the FAA,” said Riddle, adding that the hangar part of the project is not part of the FAA funding. “We don’t want to jeopardize FAA funding, but we could lose half a million dollars waiting on the environmental assessment. We are still going to apply for the FAA grant, but you can’t do that until you have a figure to bring to them.”
Riddle said the meeting is planned for next week.
