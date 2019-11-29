'Small Business Saturday' important for local businesses

When a community invests into local small businesses, it's investing in opportunities to bring even more businesses to the area, said Falcon Creek Boutique owner Joanna Odum.
"If people want downtown businesses, then they have to support us," she said. "We can't do it without our customers."
Tomorrow will mark the 10th annual "Small Business Saturday" presented by American Express. For many of the local businesses in the community, it is one of their most important days of commerce, said Leslie Curneal, president of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
"This Saturday has a tremendous impact," she said. "For every $1 that is spent at a small business, approximately 65 cents stay in the local community. When people choose to spend their dollars at a locally owned business -- it makes a big difference."
Today is Black Friday, and many small business owners know that customers are looking for the big-ticket items that they can find out of town, said Lisa Stanley, marketing director for Mark of Distinction.
"I think a lot of people still go to Evansville and go out of town on Friday," she said. "So our Small Business Saturday the last couple of years have been better than Black Friday - now, we'll be open, and we'll do our discounts on Friday, but normally Saturday is better."
Purchasing locally not only has an economic impact on the community but in the lives of shopowners and their families, too, said Curneal.
"Think about the impact that buying local has on the community and how you're supporting other families that have invested here, too," she said. "We are often asked why we don't have more businesses in the area. The more we support our local businesses, the more opportunities there will be for others to come in. If they see our business are well supported and are thriving - it just breeds continuous opportunity and success."
The goal behind the annual event is to give people local options, said Curneal.
"I think as a whole, we want to have a lot of options here so we don't have to leave," she said. "That's why it's really important people remember to support our local merchants."
Curneal said a lot of local businesses are participating.
Some businesses Curneal mentioned included Falcon Creek Boutique, The Gift Horse, Mark of Distinction, God Life Authentic to name just a few.
