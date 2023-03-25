Students in the horticulture classes at Madisonville North Hopkins High School are making floral arrangements to give to nursing homes.
Annagrace Ligons, the horticulture teacher at North, said Kroger has been donating flowers that hit a certain date straight to the nursing homes to enjoy.
“I asked them if we could be the intermediary,” she said. “We intercept those flowers that they were going to send and put them into centerpieces for the residents at the Hanson Veterans Center.”
Kroger sends fresh flowers two or three times a month, so it gives her floral design students a chance to work with real flowers.
Ligons said her students learn how to identify flowers, care for them, and how to implement them into different centerpieces and floral designs.
“Before we had this, I think they only got to make one live arrangement a semester or trimester,” she said. “This has really upped the number of live arrangements, so they get to work with a lot of flowers that they have not gotten to in the past.”
Ligons said the school had tried to create a community partnership before, but for whatever reason this year they did.
“I just really wanted to develop a community partnership where the students could be involved from the very beginning to the end,” she said.
Right now, Hanson Veterans Center is the only nursing home they are donating centerpieces to but would love to have more nursing homes receive floral centerpieces.
“It is just hard to figure out who can accept them,” said Ligons. “Some people can’t have certain materials, so we have to do an all plastic. Some can’t have glass.”
She hopes the community can benefit from this partnership between Kroger and the school for a long time.
